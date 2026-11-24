Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 16 to November 20, 2026:

Transaction Date Total daily volume

(number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares

(EUR/share) Amount of transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 16/11/2026 283,244 82.266740 23,301,560.50 XPAR 160,000 82.248861 13,159,817.76 CEUX 13,000 82.283810 1,069,689.53 TQEX 30,000 82.297238 2,468,917.14 AQEU 17/11/2026 256,675 82.200606 21,098,840.55 XPAR 180,000 82.186099 14,793,497.82 CEUX 25,000 82.162460 2,054,061.50 TQEX 25,000 82.141937 2,053,548.43 AQEU 18/11/2026 243,731 81.110756 19,769,205.67 XPAR 190,000 80.905333 15,372,013.27 CEUX 35,000 81.003191 2,835,111.69 TQEX 25,000 80.943767 2,023,594.18 AQEU 19/11/2026 243,647 79.682170 19,414,321.67 XPAR 192,500 79.635498 15,329,833.37 CEUX 36,000 79.626115 2,866,540.14 TQEX 30,000 79.640887 2,389,226.61 AQEU 20/11/2026 298,330 78.554939 23,435,294.95 XPAR 161,000 78.502409 12,638,887.85 CEUX 25,000 78.482853 1,962,071.33 TQEX 25,000 78.548339 1,963,708.48 AQEU Total 2,478,127 80.706010 199,999,742.42

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

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Cautionary Note:

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Contacts:

TotalEnergies

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