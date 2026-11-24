Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2026, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 16 to November 20, 2026:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
Amount of transactions
Market
16/11/2026
283,244
82.266740
23,301,560.50
XPAR
160,000
82.248861
13,159,817.76
CEUX
13,000
82.283810
1,069,689.53
TQEX
30,000
82.297238
2,468,917.14
AQEU
17/11/2026
256,675
82.200606
21,098,840.55
XPAR
180,000
82.186099
14,793,497.82
CEUX
25,000
82.162460
2,054,061.50
TQEX
25,000
82.141937
2,053,548.43
AQEU
18/11/2026
243,731
81.110756
19,769,205.67
XPAR
190,000
80.905333
15,372,013.27
CEUX
35,000
81.003191
2,835,111.69
TQEX
25,000
80.943767
2,023,594.18
AQEU
19/11/2026
243,647
79.682170
19,414,321.67
XPAR
192,500
79.635498
15,329,833.37
CEUX
36,000
79.626115
2,866,540.14
TQEX
30,000
79.640887
2,389,226.61
AQEU
20/11/2026
298,330
78.554939
23,435,294.95
XPAR
161,000
78.502409
12,638,887.85
CEUX
25,000
78.482853
1,962,071.33
TQEX
25,000
78.548339
1,963,708.48
AQEU
Total
2,478,127
80.706010
199,999,742.42
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
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Cautionary Note:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
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Contacts:
TotalEnergies
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