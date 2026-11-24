Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Zayed and in the presence of Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed and Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; in the presence of Sheikh Hazza bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; and in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, has named the winners of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards in a ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on 21 November.

The fourth edition of the Awards received a record 132 submissions from marinas across the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT region).

The 2026 Awards ceremony honoured 23 winners in the following categories:

Outstanding Marina Award

Gold: Dubai Harbour UAE

Silver: D-Marin Marsa Al Arab UAE

Outstanding Emerging Marina Award

Gold: Marina Bandar Al Rowdha Oman

Silver: Saada Marina Bahrain

Customer Experience Award

Gold: Jeddah Yacht Club Marina Saudi Arabia

Silver: D-Marin Göcek Türkiye

Employer Excellence Award

Gold: Dubai Harbour UAE

Silver: D-Marin Didim Türkiye

Health Safety Award

Gold: D-Marin Turgutreis Türkiye

Silver: D-Marin Port de la Mer UAE

Innovation Award

Gold: D-Marin Marsa Al Arab UAE

Silver: D-Marin Didim Türkiye

Sustainability Award

Gold: Jeddah Yacht Club Marina Saudi Arabia

Silver: The Pearl Qatar Qatar

Outstanding Leader Award

Gold: Can Akaltan D-Marin Türkiye

Silver: Selcuk Balci D-Marin Dubai

Outstanding Service Hero Award

Gold (joint winners): Lakshan Sudarshana Herat Emirates Palace Marina; and Abdul Hakim Matovu Dubai Harbour

Silver: Tinu Yesudas Jeddah Yacht Club

Rising Star Award

Gold: Earl Justine S. Perez Dubai Harbour

Silver: Praneeth Sandaruwan D-Marin Marsa Al Arab

Project Award

Gold: Dubai Harbour "Marinas Connect 2.0"

Silver: D-Marin Marasi Bay "Green Scheme"

Most Popular Marina Recognition

Gold: Saadyiat Marina, UAE

Silver: Mersin Marina, Turkiye

For the first time, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards partnered with leading brands in support of the Awards' mission to showcase the regional leisure marine industry. The 2026 event welcomed Etihad Airways as the Awards' Official Airline Partner, Forbes Middle East as the Awards' Official Media Partner, ADNEC Group as the Awards' Official Strategic Partner, and the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show and Caliber Watches as Partners to the Awards.

Winners of the individual-based categories, Outstanding Leader, Outstanding Service Hero, and Rising Star, received a special reward courtesy of Caliber Watches.

For more information about the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, and to view past winners, please visit https://maritime-awards.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123630786/en/

Contacts:

AD Ports Group Media Office

Email: media@adports.ae

Thomas MacDonald, thomas.macdonald@adports.ae