For the second consecutive year, Value Group, a leading provider of integrated aviation disruption management solutions, will take part in the Annual GHI Conference, one of the aviation industry's leading international gatherings for airlines, ground handlers, airports and technology providers. The company will present its integrated approach to aviation disruption management at the event, now in its 27th edition, taking place from 1 to 3 December at Olympia London.

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Thomas Sergnese, Co-CEO Chief Commercial Officer and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEO Chief Operating Officer

At GHI London, Value Group will present its "Global Oversight, Local Action" approach to irregular operations (IROPS) management, demonstrating how centralised coordination, advanced technology and local operational expertise can work together to deliver faster, more consistent and effective passenger recovery.

The company's model is built around the integration of its RUBIK digital ecosystem, a global supplier network and a 24/7 Operations Control Center. Together, these capabilities connect airlines, ground handlers and local service providers within a coordinated operational framework, improving visibility, traceability and control throughout the disruption management process.

Ground handlers play a central role in this approach, acting as strategic partners in delivering passenger assistance at airport level. Through RUBIK, Value Group enables the automation of key recovery processes, including accommodation and transport allocation, supplier coordination and passenger communication, reducing repetitive manual tasks and operational workload. For foreseeable disruptions, Value Group also monitors local capacity, pre-alerts suppliers and prepares operational resources in advance, helping airlines and ground handlers respond more effectively before operational pressures peak.

"Our integrated model gives airlines the visibility and control they need across their network, while enabling ground handlers to respond effectively at local level. Technology allows us to manage disruptions at scale, freeing up people to focus on passengers who need personal care and assistance sayThomas Sergnese and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEOs of Value Group -. We will continue investing in automation and increasingly personalised passenger recovery, while expanding our international presence to make this integrated model available to more airlines and ground handling partners worldwide".

The combination of technology and human assistance is at the heart of Value Group's strategy. While RUBIK supports digital self-handling for passengers who can manage their recovery independently, dedicated operational teams, ground handlers and RUBIK GO provide direct support for more complex situations and passengers requiring special assistance.

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Press contact

Monica Lodi

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