Ascentium Acquires Statura, Expanding Its Private Client Business Across Europe and the Middle East

Acquisition takes the group to 61 cities across 29 markets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentium, a leading global business services platform headquartered in Singapore, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Statura, anindependent provider of cross-border private client and trust services with offices in London, Dubai, Milan, Tirana and Bahrain.

The acquisition expands Ascentium's footprint to 61 cities across 29 markets and strengthens its private client capabilities across Europe and the Middle East. Statura enhances Ascentium's ability to support private clients across these key wealth hubs. The group already has an established presence in the UAE through Virtuzone, An Ascentium Company and Clara, An Ascentium Company, as well as a substantial Fiduciary offering in London.

This acquisition reinforces Ascentium's position across an increasingly important Asia-Middle East-Europe wealth triangle. As wealth creation, investment and family mobility become more multi-polar, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are increasingly spreading their wealth and business interests across these three regions rather than relying on a single jurisdiction. Ascentium's growing presence allows the group to deliver consistent guidance across this interconnected network of global financial centres.

A trusted private client offering

For more than a decade, Statura's personal, advice-led approach has built the long-term relationships that sit at the heart of private client and trust services. Under the continued leadership of Managing Partner Donatello Pirlo and his team, clients can expect the same trusted guidance and continuity of service that have helped generations of families and entrepreneurs achieve their personal and business goals with confidence.

Now, supported by Ascentium's broader international network, clients will also benefit from enhanced cross-border capabilities. Statura's expertise in international tax advisory, corporate and trust administration, and multi-family office services will further enrich the Ascentium Private Client offering.

Built on people

Both firms take a relationship-led approach to client service. Leaders from both firms shared how the acquisition builds on that approach and what it means for clients and the combined business.

Donatello Pirlo, Managing Partner of Statura, said, "Our client relationships are built on trust, continuity and a consistently high standard of service, often over many years and across generations. Joining Ascentium gives us the reach and resources to serve our clients' cross-border needs more fully, while preserving the personal approach they value."

Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, added, "Donatello and I have known each other for many years, so welcoming Statura to Ascentium feels natural. Donatello, Guido, Paolo and their team have built something rare, which aligns with our growth ambitions. Anchoring our private client business in Europe and the Middle East is a deliberate step in our long-term strategy, and we are proud to have the team with us. We will back them with the resources to keep doing what they do best."

Ross Munro, CEO of Ascentium Fiduciary, Funds & Private Client, said, "Statura brings a deep bench of private client expertise in Europe and the Middle East that complements and enhances the global platform we have built. They are a strong fit for our business, and together we offer clients seamless support wherever their lives and businesses take them. We look forward to working with the team."

- END -

About Ascentium

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, we drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 3,000 professionals across 58 cities in 27 markets globally, we deliver integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, human resources, private clients, and fiduciary and trust services. Serving more than 65,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

For more information, visit: ascentium.com

About Statura

Statura is an independent multi-jurisdictional professional services group specialising in cross-border tax advisory, accounting, corporate and trust administration, and multi-family office services. Through its offices, the group advises corporates, entrepreneurs, internationally mobile individuals and families on the structuring and management of their business and private wealth interests.

Combining technical expertise within its industry spanning over decades with a personal, partner-led approach, Statura supports clients with international expansion, wealth structuring and succession planning, alongside ongoing tax compliance and the administration of companies and trusts.

For more information, visit: staturagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ascentium-acquires-statura-expanding-its-private-client-business-across-europe-and-the-middle-east-302948141.html