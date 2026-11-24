Worldline relaunches Global Collect: a dedicated cross-border payments brand for Travel and Digital commerce

Deep industry expertise, dedicated human partnership and smart technology - backed by Worldline's scale.

PARIS-LA DÉFENSE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a European leader in payment services, today announces the relaunch of Global Collect brand, giving its e-commerce platform for global Travel and Digital singular market positioning backed by the scale, infrastructure and capabilities of Worldline.

As part of its North Star 2030 strategy, Worldline aims to accelerate growth in selected verticals by combining specialized expertise with modern technology. Global Collect addresses the complex cross-border payment needs of international Travel and Digital merchants. With its technology now fully modernized and integrated within Worldline, Global Collect is building on growth momentum. The brand relaunch will give greater visibility to Worldline's distinctive value proposition in this segment.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, CEO of Worldline, said: "The relaunch of Global Collect shows how we are putting North Star 2030 into action. As we transform Worldline and strengthen our position in our core markets, we are enabling businesses with distinctive strengths to realize their full potential. Global Collect exemplifies this ambition. With a fully modernized platform and growing momentum, it is at the forefront of the Group's e-commerce capabilities, combining innovation, customer excellence and Worldline's scale to serve world's leading Travel and Digital companies."

The Global Payment Navigator, backed by Worldline

With three decades of experience in Travel and Digital, Global Collect processes more than €23 billion in annual cross-border payment volume for over 600 tier-one brands. Its international platform provides access to more than 150 payment methods across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America, supported by more than 600 payment professionals worldwide.

Discover Global Collect in the video

As The Global Payment Navigator, Global Collect is built around three distinctive strengths:

Travel & Digital expertise: Purpose-built for Travel and Digital, Global Collect combines 30 years of Travel payment expertise with growing strength in Digital and deep knowledge of local markets to help merchants navigate complex payment ecosystems and expand internationally.

Purpose-built for Travel and Digital, Global Collect combines 30 years of Travel payment expertise with growing strength in Digital and deep knowledge of local markets to help merchants navigate complex payment ecosystems and expand internationally. Human partnership: Dedicated specialists and in-house consultants work alongside merchants to understand their specific challenges, interpret performance and identify the right response as their businesses and markets evolve.

Dedicated specialists and in-house consultants work alongside merchants to understand their specific challenges, interpret performance and identify the right response as their businesses and markets evolve. Technological power: A resilient multi-acquiring platform combines smart routing, payment visibility and Worldline's European acquiring backbone to optimize payment performance and support growth across markets.

The new Global Collect identity, developed by Omnicom Reputation Group Paris, is being rolled out from today and is visible at www.globalcollect.com.

Authorized for editorial use. Please credit Worldline and Global Collect when reproducing these assets.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the Group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn in revenue in 2025. worldline.com

Worldline's corporate purpose ("raison d'être") is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

ABOUT GLOBAL COLLECT

Global Collect, a Worldline company, is a payment partner for leaders in Travel and Digital. With three decades of vertical expertise, we combine human advisory with smart technology to turn the challenges in global Travel and Digital ecosystems into a clear and profitable trajectory. Backed by a resilient multi-acquiring platform, purpose-built payment solutions, and dedicated teams of industry experts, we help businesses navigate payment complexity and drive international growth. globalcollect.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Dylan Prins

E dylan.prins@worldline.com

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