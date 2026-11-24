Acuity RM Group Plc - Share Warrants
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
24 November 2026
Acuity RM Group Plc
("Acuity", or "the Company")
Share Warrants
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces the following:
Exercise of share warrants
The Company has received a warrant exercise notice and payment in respect of 3,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of 1.50 pence each for total consideration of £45,000.
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 November 2026. The Warrant Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Warrant Shares, and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.
Total voting rights
Following Admission of the Warrant Shares, the Company will have 352,660,482 ordinary shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 352,660,482 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Expiry of warrants
Monday 23 November 2026 was the final date for exercise of the share warrants issued in connection with the May 2025 fund raising. In total, of the 42,107,143 share warrants issued in connection with that fund raising, 20,250,000 were exercised and the remaining 21,857,143 have now expired.
Other warrants
The current position in respect of the Company's other warrants is as follows:
Admission of subscribed shares
Expiry of warrants
Exercise price of warrants
Number of warrants granted
Number of warrants exercised to date
Remaining warrants
4 July 2025
4 January 2027
1.50p
10,500,000
-
10,500,000
26 September 2025
26 March 2027
1.50p
35,000,000
5,000,000
30,000,000
9 July 2026
8 July 2027
0.75p
61,052,728
18,673,331
42,379,397
Total
82,879,397
Holders of the 2025 warrants who have any questions or wish to exercise their warrants should contact the Company. Holders of the 2026 warrants who have any questions or wish to exercise their warrants should contact Neville Registrars (0121 585 11331 / info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk).
For further information please contact:
Acuity RM Group Plc
Duncan Harper, Finance Director & Company Secretary
020 3582 0566
www.acuityrmgroup.com
Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker)
Mike Coe / James Bavister
020 3829 5000
www.zeuscapital.co.uk
AlbR Capital (Joint Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
020 7469 0936
www.albrcapital.com
Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Bob Roberts
020 3869 6080
www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk
Note to editors
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.