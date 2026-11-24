Acuity RM Group Plc - Share Warrants

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2026

Acuity RM Group Plc

("Acuity", or "the Company")

Share Warrants

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces the following:

Exercise of share warrants

The Company has received a warrant exercise notice and payment in respect of 3,000,000 ordinary shares (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of 1.50 pence each for total consideration of £45,000.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that such Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 30 November 2026. The Warrant Shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the admission of the Warrant Shares, and will otherwise be identical to and rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.

Total voting rights

Following Admission of the Warrant Shares, the Company will have 352,660,482 ordinary shares in issue, of which none are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 352,660,482 and shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Expiry of warrants

Monday 23 November 2026 was the final date for exercise of the share warrants issued in connection with the May 2025 fund raising. In total, of the 42,107,143 share warrants issued in connection with that fund raising, 20,250,000 were exercised and the remaining 21,857,143 have now expired.

Other warrants

The current position in respect of the Company's other warrants is as follows:

Admission of subscribed shares Expiry of warrants Exercise price of warrants Number of warrants granted Number of warrants exercised to date Remaining warrants 4 July 2025 4 January 2027 1.50p 10,500,000 - 10,500,000 26 September 2025 26 March 2027 1.50p 35,000,000 5,000,000 30,000,000 9 July 2026 8 July 2027 0.75p 61,052,728 18,673,331 42,379,397 Total 82,879,397

Holders of the 2025 warrants who have any questions or wish to exercise their warrants should contact the Company. Holders of the 2026 warrants who have any questions or wish to exercise their warrants should contact Neville Registrars (0121 585 11331 / info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk).

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc Duncan Harper, Finance Director & Company Secretary 020 3582 0566 www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.