Capital for Colleagues Plc - Quarterly Investment Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

24 November 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

QUARTERLY INVESTMENT UPDATE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, announces an investment update in respect of the quarter ended 31 August 2026.

Key Statistics for the quarter:

Net Asset Value ('NAV') of £16,650,153 (31 May 2026: £16,199,156)

NAV per share has increased to 90.04 pence in the quarter (31 May 2026: 87.60 pence per share)

Portfolio comprised of 16 unquoted EOBs at the end of the quarter (31 May 2026: 16)

Key Developments in the quarter:

During the quarter, C4C provided the second of two tranches of £250,000 of Convertible Loan Notes to Morris Commercial Limited as part of a £1,500,000 fundraise from three existing shareholders announced on 4 March 2026.

Most of the companies in C4C's portfolio are performing well, resulting in increased valuations in the quarter under review.

The space sector remains a buoyant and highly active investment market, which the Directors believe has substantial long-term growth prospects. C4C continues to have a significant exposure to this sector through the investments in Bright Ascension Limited and Craft Prospect Limited. In valuation terms, these two investments account for 40% of C4C's NAV.

As at 31 August 2026, the Company had net debt of £79,439 comprising cash balances of £220,561 and a short-term loan of £300,000.

Further information on the Company's investment portfolio is set out below.

UNQUOTED INVESTMENTS

As at 31 August 2026, the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments was valued at £16,600,209 and comprised 16 companies operating across a range of sectors, as set out below:

Industrials (value: £6,970,412; 41.99% of Portfolio) Support Services AWPC Holdings Limited (trading as Ninety Days) FCGH Limited (trading as Flow Control) Hire and Supplies Limited Rapid Retail Limited The Security Awareness Group Limited (trading as The Security Company Limited) Construction & Materials Carpenter Oak Group Limited Civils Store Limited TPS Investment Holdings Limited Engineering Morris Commercial Limited Industrial Transportation Emerald Specialist Logistics Limited Leisure & Travel (value: £437,052; 2.63% of Portfolio) Recreational Services The Real Outdoor Xperience Limited Media (value: £114,036; 0.69% of Portfolio) Exhibition Centres The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited Technology value: £9,078,709; 54.69% of Portfolio) Software & Computer Services Bright Ascension Limited Computer Application Services Limited Craft Prospect Limited EO MSP Holdings Limited

The loans and investments made by the Company to or in unquoted EOBs are aimed at delivering equity-like returns. Each loan or investment is tailored to the individual investee company's operating performance and specific working capital needs.

The Directors believe that the unquoted EOBs in the Company's portfolio currently generate total turnover of around £101.6 m (£99.6 million) per annum and support approximately 487 (474) jobs.

Total Unquoted Investments (including short-term loans) as at 31 August 2026

Cost: £9,220,429

Valuation (including capitalised costs): £16,600,209

BASIS OF VALUATION

Each of the unquoted investments is included at the Directors' assessment of fair value, in accordance with International Private Equity and Venture Capital Guidelines.

Account is taken of any potential taxation liability in respect of the increase in value of investments on a quarterly basis.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC Ed Jenkins, Chairman Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Lesley Watt, Chief Financial Officer 01782 940380 CAIRN FINANCIAL ADVISERS LLP Mark Anwyl James Western 020 7213 0880

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).