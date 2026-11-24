The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Unaudited Half-Year Results for the six months ended 30 September 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Unaudited Half-Year Results for the six months ended

30 September 2026

This Announcement is not the Company's Half-year Report & Accounts. It is an abridged version of the Company's full Half-year Report & Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2026. The full Half-year Report & Accounts together with a copy of this announcement, will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.ltit.co.uk where up to date information on the Company, including NAV, share prices and monthly updates, can also be found.

The Company's Half-year Report & Accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2026 has been submitted to the UK Listing Authority, and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Financial Highlights

Performance comparisons# At 30 September 2026 At 31 March 2026 Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Share 651.2p 716.1p Share price 574.0p 550.0p Discount to NAV per Share 11.8% 23.2%

Six months to Year to 30 September 2026 31 March 2026 NAV total return per Ordinary Share*^ -5.5% -21.3% Share price total return per Ordinary Share*^ +9.6% -29.2% MSCI World Index total return (Sterling) +15.0% +16.4% UK RPI Inflation (all items) +2.6% +4.1%

Source: Bloomberg.

* The net asset value and share price total returns at 30 September 2026 have been adjusted to include the ordinary dividend of 28p per share paid on 18 September 2026, with the associated ex-dividend date of 20 August 2026.

^ Alternative Performance Measure ("APM"). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures.

Investment Objective

The objective of the Company is to maximise long-term total returns with a minimum objective to maintain the real purchasing power of Sterling capital.

Investment Policy

The Investment Policy of the Company is to invest:

(i) in a wide range of financial assets including equities, unlisted equities, bonds, funds, cash and other financial investments globally with no limitations on the markets and sectors in which investment may be made, although there is likely to be a bias towards equities and Sterling assets, consistent with a Sterling-dominated investment objective. The Directors expect that the flexibility implicit in these powers will assist in the achievement of the investment objective;

(ii) in LTL managed fund products, subject to Board approval, up to 25% of its gross assets; and

(iii) in LTL and to retain a holding, which as at 30 September 2026 was 23.2%, in order to benefit from the growth of the business of the Company's Manager. Following the Company's Tender Offer the Company's holding in LTL reduced to 19.50% at the date of this Half-year Report.

The Company does not envisage any changes to its objective, its investment policy, or its management for the foreseeable future. The current composition of the portfolio as at 30 September 2026, which may be changed at any time (excluding investments in LTL and LTL managed funds) at the discretion of the Manager within the confines of the policy.

Diversification

The Company expects to invest in a concentrated portfolio of securities with the number of equity investments averaging fifteen companies. The Company will not make investments for the purpose of exercising control or management and will not invest in the securities of, or lend to, any one company (or other members of its group) more than 15% by value of its gross assets at the time of investment.

The Company will not invest more than 15% of gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds.

Gearing

The Directors have discretion to permit borrowings up to 50% of the Net Asset Value. However, the Directors have decided that it is in the Company's best interests not to use gearing. This is in part a reflection of the increasing size and risk associated with the Company's unlisted investment in LTL, but also in response to the additional administrative burden required to adhere to the full scope regime of the AIFMD.

Dividends

The Directors' policy is to pay annual dividends consistent with retaining the maximum permitted earnings in accordance with investment trust regulations, thereby building revenue reserves.

In a year when this policy would imply a reduction in the ordinary dividend, the Directors may choose to maintain the dividend by increasing the percentage of revenue paid out or by drawing down on revenue reserves. Revenue reserves on 31 March 2026 were more than three times the annual 2026 ordinary dividend paid on 18 September 2026.

All dividends have been distributed from revenue or revenue reserves.

Chairman's Statement

During the six months to 30 September 2026, the Company's net asset value per share ('NAV') fell from £7.16 to £6.51. Over the same period the share price increased from £5.50 to £5.74, due to the Company's discount to the NAV falling from 23.2% at 31 March 2026 to 11.8% at the end of the period. When adjusting for the payment of the dividend of 28p per share, the NAV total return was -5.5% and the share price total return was +9.6%, compared with +15.0% from the MSCI World Index ("the Index"). The fall in the discount was largely attributable to the Board's announcement of a tender offer for 20% of the Company's share capital at a 5% discount to NAV on 11 September 2026.

Despite some positive news flow for a number of portfolio holdings over the six month period, comparative performance versus the benchmark remained disappointing. A good part of the Company's underperformance was attributable to the fall in the valuation of Lindsell Train Limited ('LTL'), its largest individual holding, where the total return performance was -20% Amongst the quoted holdings, the share price of Thermo Fisher rose 37%, while FICO's share price fell 45%. Elsewhere, other share price changes more or less cancelled each other out.

The Board acknowledges that the heightened NAV discount to the share price implies dissatisfaction on the part of some shareholders who are understandably disappointed with performance over the past five or so years. The tender offer announced on 11 September 2026 sought to address this disappointment by aiming to reduce the discount and give shareholders the ability to realise a proportion of their investment in the Company at a price close to NAV, whilst allowing LTL time to deliver improved performance with the bulk of the assets of the Company.

32.5% of the Company's shares were tendered, which suggests that a majority of the Company's shareholders have continued confidence in the Company's long-term investment proposition and its potential to deliver value over time in spite of the recent poor performance. Neither the Board nor LTL's founders participated in the Tender Offer reflecting our shared conviction of the Company's future.

The fall in the valuation of LTL reflects a continued reduction in LTL's funds under management ('FUM') from £7.0bn on 31 March 2026 to £5.4bn on 30 September 2026. Performance for LTL's other clients and funds has mirrored the returns achieved for the Company, as all LTL strategies are run with a consistent approach and have considerable overlap with the Company's portfolio. The fall in FUM is symptomatic of clients' disappointment with recent returns and also the allure of alternative approaches to investment that may have achieved better results in recent years, including passive funds and Exchange Traded Funds. In effect, LTL is facing the same pressures with its clients as the Board is facing with the Company's shareholders. LTL has a strong belief in the efficacy of its approach and, through these difficult times for the businesses, with the full support of the Board, is focussed on maintaining its infrastructure and personnel so as to ensure a consistent level of support and service to its clients.

Furthermore, LTL's accumulation of substantial financial resources in more successful years (as detailed in Appendix 1) has given it the optionality to invest for the future. In this vein, in April, LTL seeded the new Lindsell Train International Fund, which, alongside a longstanding and supportive client, helped LTL establish a new Global ex-US strategy for US investors. With that commitment, LTL owns investments in its own funds worth £19m on 30 September 2026, equivalent to 18% of its net current assets.

As part of a long-term plan for succession at LTL, Michael Lindsell and Nick Train have progressively devolved more responsibility to the team of portfolio managers, all of whom have built their careers at LTL. The new International strategy will be co-managed by James Bullock and Ben van Leeuwen, marking a key step forward in LTL's succession planning. James and Ben have been taking increasing responsibility for LTL's Global Equity Strategy in recent years and are now working closely with Nick on the Company's portfolio.

LTL's falling FUM in recent years has resulted in lower profits and declining profit margins, as fixed costs account for a higher proportion of declining revenues (as detailed in Appendix 1). Any fall in LTL's profits impacts its dividend paying capacity and that of your Company, as LTL dividends accounted for 71% of the Company's revenue in its financial year to 31 March 2026. As a result of these pressures, it is most likely that the Company's dividend will fall further next year.

The experience of the last five years has been challenging for LTL, for the Board and, most importantly, for you as shareholders. As the preceding discussion makes clear, headwinds remain, particularly in relation to the Company's stake in LTL, where the potential for higher profits and dividends will be dictated by an improvement in performance. Nevertheless, the Board believes there is much to be optimistic about looking into the future.

The combination in one entity of a stake in a fund manager and its investment selections is a rarity. It brings with it downside risk and volatility, as we have experienced since 2020, but it also offers considerable upside and opportunity. The first 20 years of the Company's existence, following its launch in 2001, demonstrated what this combination can deliver with a 15.1% annualised NAV total return. Indeed, there are striking parallels between the market environment at the turn of the century and that of today. On both occasions, markets have become highly polarised, with a boom in a transformative technology driving markets to new highs. Back in 2000, the perceived attractions of the emerging internet economy overshadowed the qualities of the kinds of businesses in which LTL invests. Today, a similar dynamic appears to be at work, with the valuations of the Company's quoted investments having fallen back to multi-year lows, despite the continued strength of their underlying businesses. We cannot know how markets will evolve, but it is entirely conceivable that the durable, defensive qualities of the businesses favoured by LTL will once again be recognised and rewarded by investors.

If they are, then the prospects for the Company are arguably brighter now than they were in 2000. LTL remains a tightly run boutique fund manager with a highly differentiated approach to investment, though now with more than a quarter of a century's worth of heritage. It has an infrastructure and team of professionals that make the business highly scalable, and ample resources to see it through even tougher years than this one. LTL historically earned wide support from a diverse base of client types - institutional, wholesale and retail across different geographies - who were attracted by the company's simple and consistent message. 84% of the Company's assets are invested in 12 exceptional business and two LTL managed funds which, combined with a 19.5% stake in LTL (reduced from 23.2% following the tender offer), gives shareholders exposure both to the potential recovery in the value of the underlying investments and to the longer-term prospects of the investment management business itself.

After five years of disappointing returns, compounded by falling underlying valuations and a shift in the Company's share price from a premium to a discount to net asset value, the Board believes that there is a significant potential for a reversal in fortunes. There are no guarantees as to when, or how quickly, such a recovery might emerge or indeed, given recent market movements, whether it has already begun. Nevertheless, the combination of resilient underlying businesses, the possibility of a renewed appreciation of their qualities and a distinctive investment management franchise provide grounds for optimism.

Roger Lambert

Chairman

23 November 2026

Investment Manager's Report

The Chairman's Statement gives an account of the drivers of our underperformance over the last couple of years, including the most recent six month period. The defining features of the world investment scene over these years have been war-driven energy inflation, rising interest rates and an unprecedented technology capital expenditure boom. The portfolio we have constructed and stuck with has signally failed to protect our investor's capital through these circumstances and, we must assume, will make it difficult to do so in the future, if all these conditions persist.

In this report I do not propose to repeat the account given in the Chairman's Statement. Instead I want to point to some more recent developments in markets or for our portfolio constituents that cheer me up and give some grounds for hoping that our underperformance may now be behind us.

I am writing on 13 November 2026 and note that Nvidia's shares are now down 13% in calendar 2026, admittedly in extraordinary circumstances. Not having owned Nvidia during its incredible run over the past five years has justly led some clients to ask Michael Lindsell and I whether our investment approach is still valid. And it's of particular regret that this incredible performance has coincided with the disappointing returns of our consumer branded goods owners, through a period of rising interest rates and crimped consumer spending. Nonetheless, when I look at the share price returns of several of our consumer companies through to 13 November, I note that they have been satisfactory, for the first time in several years. Heineken and Mondelez are both up over 25% year-to-date and even Diageo, that recent poor performer, is up 20%.

I report this simply to demonstrate that things can change. Of course, what matters now is what comes next for the AI-boom and indeed what comes next for the profits of owners of brands of the calibre of Oreos, Heineken and Guinness. I have no strong view on whether the AI capex boom is sustainable, or whether the companies investing the billions of dollars will earn an acceptable return on their investment. It is notable, though, that such questions are now being asked, which has knocked the NASDAQ off recent highs. I do have some confidence, however, that Mondelez and the others will grow steadily in coming years, because that is what they are doing in 2026. If they do, their shares will probably be more highly valued if those concerns about the sustainability of the AI boom prove correct.

I also have confidence that our Data companies might begin to perform better, with that confidence grounded on the fact that their underlying business performance has been strong. That confidence has been further reinforced by the recent improvement in share prices. For instance, two of our largest positions are London Stock Exchange Group ("LSEG") and RELX. Both have suffered a torrid couple of years of share price weakness, as investors have fretted that AI could disrupt their businesses. We have held the contrary view - that AI is more likely a tailwind for the pair and that the new technology will make their services even more invaluable for their customers. As I write this, LSEG's shares have currently rallied 42% from their lows in the first half of 2026 and RELX's are up over 50% over the same period. The rallies are based on the results both companies have reported in 2026 that show them thriving in an AI era. The growth rates of these apparent 'AI losers' are strong and accelerating because of how they are successfully using AI to make their products and services even more valuable to their customers. That feels like an opportunity.

Another major and disappointing performer of late is Nintendo, whose shares are down in calendar 2026, but have rallied 34% from the lows. Nintendo has been hit by the rising cost of computing power, as AI's demand for the chips that drive its gaming devices has made those chips scarce and expensive. If the AI infrastructure boom were to subside, and chips become plentiful and cheaper, it is hard to conceive of many share prices more likely to benefit than Nintendo's. And, in the longer run, Nintendo is likely to be a huge beneficiary of the power of AI, which should materially lower the cost of game coding. Nvidia chips are in Nintendo devices. Which of the two will be the better investment over the next five years? Maybe the last five years is not the best place to look for an answer.

There are other companies in the portfolio, not yet discussed in this report. Although their business performance has been satisfactory, their share prices have languished in 2026. But when I consider the quality of the franchises they speak for I cannot find reasons to think they will not do well as share prices again. We have the world's number one recorded music creator/copyright owner - Universal Music Group. One of the world's leading scientific instrument manufacturers - Thermo Scientific. The owner of the intellectual property at the heart of the entire US mortgage complex - FICO. The inexorably cash-generative owner of Scotland's leading soft drink - A.G. Barr. And the winery that gives the world Laurent Perrier.

Like the rest of our portfolio these companies have been far removed from investors current enthusiasms. We have to accept that. But it may also be the reason they could do surprisingly well in coming years. We sincerely hope so.

Nick Train

Lindsell Train Limited

Investment Manager

23 November 2026

Portfolio Holdings at 30 September 2026

(All ordinary shares unless otherwise stated)

Look through Fair % of basis value net % of total Holdings Security £'000 assets assets† 6,195 Lindsell Train Limited 20,642 15.9% 15.9% 12,500,000 WS Lindsell Train North American Equity Fund* 19,140 14.7% 0.0% 222,900 London Stock Exchange Group 18,184 14.0% 14.3% 380,500 Nintendo 14,490 11.1% 11.1% 367,000 RELX 9,157 7.0% 7.3% 155,791 Unilever 7,172 5.5% 5.8% 430,000 Diageo 6,981 5.4% 5.6% 12,247 Thermo Fisher Scientific 6,234 4.8% 5.8% 1,040,000 A.G. Barr 5,970 4.6% 4.6% 99,065 Mondelez 4,318 3.3% 3.5% 93,000 PayPal 3,682 2.8% 3.3% 64,600 Heineken 3,609 2.8% 2.8% 420,000 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust* 3,230 2.5% 0.0% 257,500 Universal Music Group 3,140 2.4% 2.4% 39,099 Laurent Perrier 2,514 1.9% 1.9% 3,640 FICO 1,626 1.2% 1.7% Indirect Holdings - 0.0% 14.1% Total Investments 130,089 99.9% 100.1% Net Current Assets 143 0.1% -0.1% Net Assets 130,232 100.0% 100.0%

† Look-through basis: Percentages held in each security is adjusted upwards by the amount of securities held by Lindsell Train managed funds. A downward adjustment is applied to the fund's holdings to take into account the underlying holdings of these funds. It provides shareholders with a measure of stock specific risk by aggregating the direct holdings of the Company with the indirect holdings held within Lindsell Train funds.

* LTL managed funds.

Leverage

We detail below the equity exposure of the Funds managed by LTL as at 30 September 2026:

Net equity exposure WS Lindsell Train North American Equity Fund Acc 99.6% Finsbury Growth and Income Trust 108.4%

Analysis of Investment Portfolio at 30 September 2026

Breakdown by Location of Listing (look-through basis)^ UK* 62.5% USA 19.4% Japan 11.1% Europe Excluding UK 7.1% Rest of World 0.0% Cash and Equivalents -0.1% 100.0% Breakdown by Location of Underlying Company Revenues (look-through basis)^ USA^^ 35.9% Europe Excluding UK^^ 24.0% UK^^ 17.8% Rest of World 18.6% Japan 3.8% Cash & Equivalents -0.1% 100.0% Breakdown by Sector (look-through basis)^ Financials 37.4% Consumer Staples 25.5% Communication Services 17.6% Industrials 9.8% Health Care 5.8% Information Technology 3.5% Consumer Discretionary 0.4% 100.0%

^ Look-through basis: this adjusts the percentages held in each asset class, country or currency by the amount held by LTL managed funds. It provides shareholders with a more accurate measure of country and currency exposure by aggregating the direct holdings of the Company with the indirect holdings held by the LTL funds.

* LTL accounts for 15.9% and is not listed.

^^ LTL accounts for 8 percentage points of the Europe figures, 6 percentage points of the UK figures, 2 percentage points of the USA figures and 0 percentage point of the ROW figure.

Income Statement

Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Losses on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - (9,767) (9,767) - (10,694) (10,694) Exchange losses on currency - (2) (2) - (8) (8) Income 2 3,373 - 3,373 4,736 - 4,736 Investment management fees 3 (271) - (271) (416) - (416) Other expenses 4 (409) (263) (672) (396) - (396) Return/(loss) before taxation 2,693 (10,032) (7,339) 3,924 (10,702) (6,778) Taxation 5 (48) - (48) (40) - (40) Return/(loss) after taxation for the financial period 2,645 (10,032) (7,387) 3,884 (10,702) (6,818) Return/(loss) per Ordinary Share 6 13.2p (50.1)p (36.9)p 19.4p (53.5)p (34.1)p

All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.

The total columns of this statement represent the profit and loss accounts of the Company. The revenue and capital columns are supplementary to this and are prepared under the guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.

The Company does not have any other recognised gains or losses. The net loss for the period disclosed above represents the Company's total comprehensive income.

No operations were acquired or discontinued during the period.

Statement of Changes in Equity

Share Special Capital Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 For the six months ended 30 September 2026 (unaudited) At 31 March 2026 150 19,850 103,487 19,732 143,219 (Loss)/return after tax for the period - - (10,032) 2,645 (7,387) Dividend paid - - - (5,600) (5,600) At 30 September 2026 150 19,850 93,455 16,777 130,232 Share Special Capital Revenue capital reserve reserve reserve Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 For the six months ended 30 September 2025 (unaudited) At 31 March 2025 150 19,850 148,855 21,571 190,426 (Loss)/return after tax for the period - - (10,713) 3,895 (6,818) Dividend paid - - - (8,400) (8,400) At 30 September 2025 150 19,850 138,142 17,066 175,208

Statement of Financial Position

30 September 31 March 2026 2026 Unaudited Audited Note £'000 £'000 Fixed assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 130,089 140,122 Current assets Other receivables 161 502 Cash at bank 459 2,790 620 3,292 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year Other payables (477) (195) Net current assets 143 3,097 Net assets 7 130,232 143,219 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 150 150 Special reserve 19,850 19,850 20,000 20,000 Capital reserve 93,455 103,487 Revenue reserve 16,777 19,732 Equity shareholders' funds 130,232 143,219 Net asset value per Ordinary Share (p) 7 651.2p 716.1p

Statement of Cash Flows

Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Net loss before finance costs and tax (7,339) (6,778) Losses on investments held at fair value 9,767 10,694 Losses on exchange movements 2 8 Decrease in other receivables 3 9 Decrease in accrued income 338 273 Increase/(decrease) in other payables 282 (18) Taxation on investment income (48) (40) Net cash inflow from operating activities 3,005 4,148 Purchase of investments held at fair value (673) (7,242) Sale of investments held at fair value 939 7,298 Net cash inflow from investing activities 266 56 Equity dividends paid (5,600) (8,400) Net cash outflow from financing activities (5,600) (8,400) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,329) (4,196) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,790 4,582 Losses on exchange movements (2) (8) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 459 378

Notes to the Financial Statements

1 Accounting policies

The Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared under the historical cost convention modified to include the revaluation of fixed assets investments and in accordance with United Kingdom Company law, FRS 104 "Interim Financial Reporting" applicable in the UK and Ireland, the Statement of Recommended Practice ("SORP") "Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts", issued by the Association of Investment Companies updated in December 2025 and the Companies Act 2006.

The accounting policies followed in this Half-year Report are consistent with the policies adopted in the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2026.

2 Income

Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Income from investments Overseas dividends 354 420 UK dividends - Lindsell Train Limited 1,939 3,409 - Other UK dividends 1,074 884 - Deposit interest 6 24 3,373 4,737

3 Management fees

Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Investment management fee 326 485 Rebate of investment management fee (55) (69) Net management fees 271 416

4 Other expenses

Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Directors' emoluments 82 91 Company Secretarial & Administration fee 72 93 Auditor's remuneration†* 31 29 Tax compliance fee 3 2 Other** 221 181 409 396 Expenses charged to capital relating to the Tender Offer 263 - 672 396

† Remuneration for the audit of the Financial Statements of the Company.

* Excluding VAT.

** Includes registrar's fees, printing fees, marketing fees, safe custody fees, London Stock Exchange/FCA fees, Key Man and Directors' and Officers' liability insurance, Employer's National Insurance legal fees and MSCI index fees.

5 Effective rate of tax

The effective rate of tax reported in the revenue column of the income statement for the six months ended 30 September 2026 is 1.78% (six months ended 30 September 2025: 1.02%), based on revenue profit before tax of £2,693,000 (six months ended 30 September 2025: £3,924,000. This differs from the standard rate of tax, 25% (six months ended 30 September 2025: 25%) as a result of revenue not taxable for Corporation Tax purposes.

6 Return/(loss) per Ordinary Share

Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited £'000 £'000 Total loss per Ordinary Share £(7,387) £(6,818) *Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period 20,000,000 20,000,000 Total loss per Ordinary Share (36.9)p (34.1)p

The total return/(loss) per Ordinary Share detailed above can be further analysed between revenue and capital, as below:

Revenue return per Ordinary Share Revenue return £2,645 £3,884 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period 20,000,000 20,000,000 Revenue return per Ordinary Share 13.2p 19.4p Capital loss per Ordinary Share Capital loss £(10,032) £(10,702) Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period 20,000,000 20,000,000 Capital loss per Ordinary Share (50.1)p (53.5)p

7 Net asset value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share

Six months ended Year ended 30 September 31 March 2026 2026 Unaudited Audited £'000 £'000 Net assets attributable 130,232 143,219 Ordinary Shares in issue at the period/year end 20,000,000 20,000,000 NAV per Ordinary Share (p) 651.2p 716.1p

8 Valuation of financial instruments

The Company's investments and derivative financial instruments as disclosed in the Statement of Financial Position are valued at fair value.

FRS 102 requires an entity to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of the inputs used in making the measurements. Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset as follows:

Level 1 - The unadjusted quoted price in an active market for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3 - Inputs are unobservable (i.e. for which market data is unavailable) for the asset or liability.

The tables below set out fair value measurements of financial instruments as at the year end by the level in the fair value hierarchy into which the fair value measurement is categorised.

Financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 30 September 2026 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments 90,307 19,140 20,642 130,089 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total At 31 March 2026 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments 92,472 19,374 28,276 140,122

Note: Within the above tables, level 1 comprises all the Company's ordinary investments, level 2represents the investment in WS Lindsell Train North American Equity Fund and level 3 represents the investment in LTL.

LTL Valuation Methodology

The current methodology was approved and has been applied to the monthly valuations of the Company from 31 March 2022. J.P. Morgan Cazenove undertook an independent review of the methodology in January 2026, which confirmed its continued validity.

The methodology seeks to capture the changing economics and prospects for LTL's business. It is designed to be as transparent as possible so that shareholders can themselves calculate how any change to the inputs would affect the resultant valuation.

This methodology has a single component based on a percentage of LTL's funds under management ("FUM"), with the percentage applied being reviewed monthly and adjusted to reflect the ongoing profitability of LTL. At the end of each month the ratio of LTL's notional annualised net profits* to LTL's FUM is calculated and, depending on the result, the percentage of FUM is adjusted according to the table shown on page 24 of the Half-year Report.

The Board reserves the right to vary its valuation methodology at its discretion.

* LTL's notional net profits are calculated by applying a fee rate (averaged over the last six months) to the most recent end-month FUM to produce annualised fee revenues excluding performance fees. Notional staff costs of 45% of revenues, annualised fixed costs and tax are deducted from revenues to produce notional annualised net profits.

9 Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010

It is the intention of the Directors to conduct the affairs of the Company so that the Company satisfies the conditions for approval as an Investment Trust Company set out in Sections 1158/1159 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

10 Going Concern

The Directors believe, having considered the Company's investment objective, risk management policies, capital management policies and procedures, and the nature of the portfolio and the expenditure projections, that the Company has adequate resources, an appropriate financial structure and suitable management arrangements in place to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future, and, more specifically, that there are no material uncertainties relating to the Company that would prevent its ability to continue in such operational existence for at least twelve months from the date of the approval of this Half-year Report. For these reasons, they consider there is reasonable evidence to continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the financial statements. In reviewing the position as at the date of this Report, the Board has considered the guidance on this matter issued by the Financial Reporting Council.

As part of their assessment, the Directors have given careful consideration of the long-term effects of the continuing geopolitical and economic uncertainties that have affected markets globally and are likely to continue to do so. These include the potential consequences for the Company arising from the continuing uncertainty created by elevated global inflation, rising interest rates, renewed international trade tensions and tariffs, and the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. The Board also considered the possible longer-term implications of these factors for global economic conditions and international relations. As previously reported, stress testing was also carried out in April 2026 to establish the impact of a significant and prolonged decline in the Company's performance and prospects. This included a range of plausible downside scenarios such as reviewing the effects of substantial falls in investment values and the impact of the Company's ongoing charges ratio.

11 2026 Accounts

The figures and financial information for the year to 31 March 2026 are extracted from the latest published accounts of the Company and do not constitute statutory accounts for the year.

Those accounts have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and included the Report of the Company's auditor which was unqualified and did not contain a reference to any matters to which the Company's auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report, and did not contain a statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006.

12 Subsequent events

Subsequent to the Company's period end, the Company completed a tender offer in October 2026, pursuant to which 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares were repurchased and subsequently cancelled. Following the cancellation of the tendered shares, the Company's issued share capital comprises 16,000,000 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Directors are not aware of any other significant events occurring since the period end that would require disclosure in the Half-year report.

Further information on the tender offer can be found in the Chairman's Statement.

Interim Management Report

The Directors are required to provide an Interim Management Report in accordance with the UK Listing Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. They consider that the Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report, the following statements and the Directors' Responsibility Statement below together constitute the Interim Management Report for the Company for the six months ended 30 September 2026.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Company's principal and emerging risks are described in detail under the heading "Principal and Emerging Risks" within the Strategic Report in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026. They have been identified as: cyber risk; key person risk; valuation risk; climate change; geopolitical or natural event risk; and operational disruption. In the view of the Board, there have not been any material changes to the fundamental nature of these risks, and they remain applicable for the remainder of the financial year. However, the Board continues to monitor and assess the elevated geopolitical and economic volatility affecting the companies within the portfolio. Ongoing global instability driven by regional conflicts, trade tensions, inflationary pressures, and evolving regulatory landscapes has heightened uncertainty around supply chains, investment strategies, and consumer confidence. These factors may adversely impact demand, operational costs, and overall business resilience.

Related Party Transactions

During the first six months of the current financial year, no transactions with related parties have taken place which have materially affected the financial position or the performance of the Company.

Directors' Responsibilities

The Board of Directors confirms that, to the best of its knowledge:

(i) the condensed set of financial statements contained within the Half-Year Report have been prepared in accordance with applicable UK Accounting Standards; and

(ii) the interim management report includes a true and fair review of the information required by:

(a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

(b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

The Half-year Report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor.

This Half-year Report contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the date of this report and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

For and on behalf of the Board

Roger Lambert

Chairman

23 November 2026

Appendix 1

Half-year review of Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL") the Investment Manager of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), as at 31 July 2026

Funds under Management

Jul 2026 Jan 2026 Jul 2025 FUM by Strategy £m £m £m UK 1,913 2,479 4,115 Global 3,824 5,058 6,349 Japan 39 41 51 North America 35 38 40 Total 5,811 7,616 10,554

Largest Client Accounts

Jul 2026 Jan 2026 Jul 2025 % of FUM % of FUM % of FUM Largest Pooled Fund Asset 36% 37% 34% Largest Segregated Account 14% 12% 13%

Financials

Unaudited Jul 2026 Jul 2025 % Profit & Loss £'000 £'000 Change Fee Revenue Investment Management fee 15,778 27,984 -44% Performance Fee 15,778 27,984 Staff Remuneration* (4,999) (8,682) -42% Fixed Overheads (2,705) (2,580) 5% Exchange gains/(losses) 380 (207) Operating Profit 8,453 16,515 -49% Gains on fixed asset investment (260) (453) Gains on current asset investment 918 (98) Interest receivable and similar income 639 957 Profit before taxation 9,750 16,922 Tax on profit (2,427) (4,230) Net Profit 7,323 12,692 -42% Dividends (8,345) (14,423) Retained profit (1,021) (1,731) Balance Sheet Fixed Assets 39 40 Investments 84,740 85,325 Current Assets (inc cash at bank) 25,863 28,765 Liabilities (4,952) (7,699) Net Assets 105,691 106,431 Capital & Reserves Called up Share Capital 267 267 Share Premium** 57 57 Share Discount** (494) (494) Profit & Loss Account 105,861 106,601 Shareholders' Funds 105,691 106,431

* Staff costs include permanent staff remuneration, social security, temporary apprentice levy, introduction fees and other staff related costs. No more than 25% of fees (other than LTIT) can be paid as permanent staff remuneration.

** The Share Premium and Share Discount account for the difference in the cost and resale of shares that were held in Treasury.

Rounding has been applied to the figures presented. Minor discrepancies between line items and total values may occur.

Five Year History

Unaudited Jul 2026 Jul 2025 Jul 2024 Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Operating Profit Margin 54% 60% 63% 65% 65% Earnings per share (£) 275 476 708 867 1,083 Dividends per share (£) 313 541 644 768 975 Total Staff Cost as % of Revenue 32% 31% 30% 30% 31% Opening FUM (£m) 10,554 13,822 17,505 19,562 24,298 Changes in FUM (£m) (4,573) (3,268) (3,683) (2,057) (4,736) - of market movement (985) 702 603 1,054 (1,271) - of net fund inflows/(outflows) (3,588) (3,970) (4,286) (3,111) (3,465) Closing FUM (£m) 5,981 10,554 13,822 17,505 19,562 Open ended funds as % of total 56% 60% 60% 64% 66% Client Relationships - Pooled funds 6 5 5 5 5 - Separate accounts 8 10 13 15 18

Ownership

Jul 2026 Jul 2025 Jul 2024 Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Michael Lindsell, spouse & family trust 9,304 9,387 9,578 9,630 9,578 Nick Train, spouse & family trust 9,304 9,387 9,578 9,630 9,578 Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc 6,195 6,252 6,378 6,421 6,378 Other Directors/employees 1,857 1,634 1,126 979 1,126 26,660 26,660 26,660 26,660 26,660 Treasury Shares 0 0 0 0 0 Total Shares 26,660 26,660 26,660 26,660 26,660

Board of Directors as at 31st July 2026

Nick Train Chairman and Portfolio Manager Michael Lindsell Chief Executive and Portfolio Manager Michael Lim IT Director and Company Secretary Joss Saunders Chief Operating Officer James Bullock Portfolio Manager Jessica Cameron Head of Marketing and Client Services Jane Orr Non-Executive Director Julian Bartlett Non-Executive Director Rory Landman Non-Executive Director

Employees

Jul 2026 Jul 2025 Jul 2024 Jul 2023 Jul 2022 Investment Team (including Portfolio Managers) 6 6 6 6 6 Client Servicing & Marketing 8 8 8 8 7 Operations & Administration 15 15 13 13 13 Non-Executive directors 3 3 3 3 3 32 32 30 30 29

Rounding has been applied to the figures presented. Minor discrepancies between line items and total values may occur.

Appendix 2

WS Lindsell Train North American Equity Fund Portfolio Holdings at 30 September 2026

(All ordinary shares unless otherwise stated)

Fair % of value net Holdings Security £'000 assets 11,300 Alphabet 2,928 8.8% 10,500 Visa 2,842 8.5% 4,500 Thermo Fisher Scientific 2,288 6.9% 7,400 S&P Global 2,199 6.6% 30,000 Canadian Pacific Railway 1,921 5.8% 14,000 TKO Group 1,893 5.7% 23,000 Walt Disney 1,817 5.5% 7,200 American Express 1,649 5.0% 6,900 CME Group 1,361 4.1% 7,000 Adobe 1,265 3.8% 11,800 Equifax 1,219 3.7% 9,500 Verisk 1,201 3.6% 55,000 Warner Music 1,143 3.4% 5,300 Intuit 1,100 3.3% 2,300 FICO 1,026 3.1% 25,000 PayPal 988 3.0% 9,000 Oracle 931 2.8% 12,500 Estée Lauder 873 2.6% 2,700 Madison Square Garden Sports 825 2.5% 11,500 Coca-Cola 745 2.2% 35,000 Brown Forman 706 2.1% 10,000 KKR 687 2.1% 21,000 Nike 559 1.7% 10,000 Mondelez 435 1.3% 4,500 PepsiCo 429 1.3% 7,400 Mobility Global 96 0.3% Total Investments 33,125 99.6% Net Current Assets 129 0.4% Net Assets 33,253 100.0%

Rounding has been applied to the figures presented. Minor discrepancies between line items and total values may occur.

Appendix 3

LTIT Director's valuation of LTL (unaudited)

30 Sep 2026 30 Sep 2025 Notional annualised post tax earnings (A)* (£'000) 7,599 18,075 Funds under Management less LTIT holdings (B) (£'000) 5,383,742 9,832,721 Normalised notional post-tax earning as % of FUM (C) i.e. A / B 0.141% 0.184% JPM Target Price/ FUM (D) see corresponding table below to view % corresponding to C 1.65% 1.85% Valuation (E) i.e. B x D (£'000) 88,832 181,905 Number of shares (F) 26,660 26,660 Valuation per share i.e. E / F £3,332 £6,823

* Notional annualised post tax earnings are made up of:

- annualised fee revenue, based on 6-mth average fee rate applied to most recent month-end AUM

- annualised fee revenue excludes performance fees

- annualised interest income, based on 3-mth average

- notional staff costs of 45% of annualised fee revenue

- annualised operating costs (excluding staff costs), based on 3-mth normalised average

- notional tax at Sep 2026 and 2025 - 25%

Notional annualised Post Tax Earnings/FUM % * JPM Target Price 0.11 to 0.12 1.50% 0.12 to 0.13 1.55% 0.13 to 0.14 1.60% 0.14 to 0.15 1.65% 0.15 to 0.16 1.70% 0.16 to 0.17 1.75% 0.17 to 0.18 1.80%

Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures ("APM") (unaudited)

Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD")

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (the "Directive") is a European Union Directive that entered into force on 22 July 2013. The Directive regulates EU fund managers that manage alternative investment funds (this includes investment trusts).

Alternative Performance Measure ("APM")

An alternative performance measure is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not prescribed by the relevant accounting standards. The APMs are the discount and premium, dividend yield, share price and NAV total returns and ongoing charges. The Directors believe that these measures enhance the comparability of information between reporting periods and aid investors in understanding the Company's performance.

Benchmark

With effect from 1 April 2021 the Company's comparator benchmark is the MSCI World Index total return in Sterling. Prior to 1 April 2021 the benchmark was the annual average redemption yield on the longest-dated UK government fixed rate (1.625% 2071) calculated using weekly data, plus a premium of 0.5%, subject to a minimum yield of 4.0%.

Discount and premium (APM)

If the share price of an investment trust is higher than the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share, the shares are trading at a premium to NAV. In this circumstance the price that an investor pays or receives for a share would be more than the value attributable to it by reference to the underlying assets. The premium is the difference between the Share Price and the NAV, expressed as a percentage of the NAV.

A discount occurs when the share price is below the NAV. Investors would therefore be paying less than the value attributable to the shares by reference to the underlying assets.

A premium or discount is generally the consequence of the balance of supply and demand for the shares on the stock market.

The discount or premium is calculated by dividing the difference between the Share Price and the NAV by the NAV.

As at As at 30 September 31 March 2026 2026 Share Price 574.0p 550.0p NAV per Share 651.2p 716.1p Discount to NAV per Share 11.8% 23.2%

MSCI World Index total return in Sterling (the Company's comparator Benchmark)

MSCI requires the Company to include the following statement in the Half-year Report.

"The MSCI information (relating to the Benchmark) may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or redisseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an "as is" basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the "MSCI Parties") expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including, without limitation lost profits) or any other damages. (www.msci.com)."

Net asset value ("NAV") per Ordinary Share

The NAV is shareholders' funds expressed as an amount per individual share. Equity shareholders' funds are the total value of all the Company's assets, at current market value, having deducted all current and long-term liabilities and any provision for liabilities and charges.

The NAV of the Company is published weekly and at each month end.

Six months ended Year ended 30 September 31 March 2026 2026 NAV £'000 (a) 130,232 143,219 Ordinary Shares in issue (b) 20,000,000 20,000,000 NAV per Ordinary Share (p) (a) ÷ (b) 651.2p 716.1p

Revenue return per share

The revenue return per share is the revenue return profit for the period divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period/(year).

Share price and NAV total return (APM)

This is the return on the share price and NAV taking into account both the rise and fall of share prices and valuations and the dividends paid to shareholders.

Any dividends received by a shareholder are assumed to have been reinvested in either additional shares (for share price total return) or the Company's assets (for NAV total return).

The share price and NAV total returns are calculated as the return to shareholders after reinvesting the net dividend in additional shares on the date that the share price goes ex-dividend.

Six months ended 30 September 2026 LTIT LTIT NAV Share Price NAV/Share Price at 30 September 2026 a 651.2p 574.0p Dividend Adjustment Factor* b 1.0392 1.0502 Adjusted closing NAV/Share Price c = a x b 676.7p 602.8p NAV/Share Price 31 March 2026 d 716.1p 550.0p Total return [(c/d)-1] x 100 (5.5)% 9.6%

* The dividend adjustment factor is calculated on the assumption that the dividend of 28p paid by the Company during the period was reinvested into shares or assets of the Company at the cum income NAV per share/share price, as appropriate, at the ex-dividend date.

LTL total return performance

The total return performance for LTL is calculated as the return after receiving but not reinvesting dividends received over the period.

Six months ended 30 September 2026 LTL valuation Valuation at 31 March 2026 a £4,564 Valuation at 30 September 2026 b £3,332 Dividend per share paid during the period c £313 Total return [(b-a)+c]/a x 100 (20.1)%

Treasury Shares

Shares previously issued by a company that have been bought back from Shareholders to be held by the Company for potential sale or cancellation at a later date. Such shares are not capable of being voted and carry no rights to dividends.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3100 8732