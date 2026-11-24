The Adam Foundation announce a new package of support for the Centre for Geopolitics of Global Change in partnership with ODI Global

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark agreement, the Centre for Geopolitics of Global Change (CGGC) and the Adam Foundation have joined forces to produce a new programme of activity to help organisations navigate geo-political change.

The Adam Foundation, which empowers communities and individuals to reach their full potential, has agreed a package of support over two years with the Centre for Geopolitics of Global Change (CGGC) to generate a series of powerful research, engagement and support activities of help to any organisation looking to understand and respond to the challenge of geo-political change.

The partnership will also create opportunities for ongoing engagement between the Adam Foundation and the CGGC through strategy discussions, briefings and relevant events.

In responding to the announcement, Dr. Rebecca Nadin, Executive Director of the Centre for Geopolitics of Global Change said, "As pioneers in responding to geo-political challenges, we look for partners who can help us help others in navigating perilous political waters. This support from the Adam Foundation will be pivotal in helping us work with organisations across the world trying to grapple with the big issues arising from increasingly an uncertain geo-political environment."

The Founder of the Adam Foundation, Safwan Adam, said, "As I travel the world I see for myself how geopolitical change is having a profound impact on governments, businesses and communities around the world.

Through the Adam Foundation, we want to support independent thinking that can help people better understand these changes and encourage informed discussion around the challenges and opportunities ahead.

We are very pleased to be collaborating with ODI Global and supporting the Centre for Geopolitics of Global Change as it develops this important work."

The CEO of the Adam Foundation, Dr Astrid Bonfield CBE, said: "Coping with change means empowering organisations, communities and people with insight and advice so they can make informed choices. This partnership does just that with our money going on activities that will generate research and events bringing together policy makers, leaders, and communities. Making sure political events from around the World is understood by our communities in the UK and help them respond is a key mission we accept.This will allow us to do just that."

NOTES:

The Adam Foundation was established by Safwan Adam to serve the philanthropic vision of the Adam Family and to strengthen the fabric of British society.

Rooted in faith, civic duty and a commitment to the common good, the Foundation brings people together around shared values, responsibility and service.

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