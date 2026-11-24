ALDI LAUNCHES SEARCH FOR BRITAIN'S FARMING HEROES FOLLOWING ANOTHER CHALLENGING HARVEST

Three British farmers who showed resilience to keep the nation fed will each receive a £5,000 investment

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldi is celebrating Britain's everyday farming heroes by launching a nationwide search for the people who kept food on the shelves through one of the worst UK harvests in generations.

Launched today (24th November) in partnership with lifelong farmer and content creator Henry Dub, Aldi's Specially Selected Farming Heroes campaign shines a light on the British farmers who refused to give up when conditions were against them. As a thank you, three farmers will each receive £5,000 to invest in boosting future resilience.

The campaign follows the latest NFU survey which found that Britain is producing less food than it was 30 years ago, with unpredictable weather forcing farmers to work even harder to keep the nation fed.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: "This year's poor harvest is well documented, but what farmers did to keep going rarely makes the news. Our Specially Selected Farming Heroes campaign rewards this grit, creativity and resilience with practical investment, and shares the stories of the people at the heart of British food production."

To launch the campaign, Henry Dub, who grew up on a family-run livestock farm in Yorkshire, will visit farms across the country to meet the people behind our food.

Henry said: "Farming has never just been a job to me. By the age of six I was skipping out of bed to help with the morning jobs.

"As I've got older I've become much more aware of how challenging our industry is. It's one of the toughest jobs in the world, with long days, long nights and hard labour, and it's becoming increasingly unpredictable. Behind every meal there are months of hard work.

"Aldi is known in the farming community as a champion of the industry, and I hope this campaign will shine a light on the everyday heroes who keep us all fed."

In 2026, Aldi committed more than £5 billion to long-term supplier agreements. It also sources all its fresh milk, beef, pork and poultry from British farms. In 2025 more than 80% of its sales came from British suppliers.

Nominations should be sent to farmingheroes@aldi.co.uk by 12pm on 23rd December 2026. Winners will be announced in January 2027.

Terms and conditions: www.aldi.co.uk/corporate/terms-and-conditions/competitions

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