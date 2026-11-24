Sir Michael Palin will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 65th Rose d'Or Awards in London on Monday November 30.

The Golden Rose will go to the Up series, which has filmed the same group of British children every seven years since Seven Up! in 1964 and came to a close this autumn with 70 Up. Previous recipients are Chernobyl (2019), Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story (2021) and Adolescence (2025).

70 Up is also one of six finalists in the Documentary category.

Ania Magliano, star of Saturday Night Live UK, hosts the ceremony at Kings Place, London.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sir Michael Palin is to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Rose d'Or Awards, and the Up documentary series will be honoured with the Golden Rose. Both will be presented at the 65th Rose d'Or ceremony at Kings Place, London, on Monday November 30.

Palin's television career runs to more than 55 years. He spent the first half of it making people laugh - as a writer and performer on Monty Python's Flying Circus from 1969, in Ripping Yarns with Terry Jones, and on film in A Fish Called Wanda, which won him a BAFTA. In 1989 Around the World in 80 Days began the second half, showing audiences the world. Pole to Pole, Full Circle, Sahara, Himalaya, New Europe and Brazil followed for the BBC, and more recently challenging countries including North Korea, Iraq, and Venezuela for 5.

He has been on screen in two very different roles this year: on the road in Michael Palin in the Philippines for 5, and as an actor in Mackenzie Crook's BBC Two comedy Small Prophets, itself a Rose d'Or finalist in Comedy Drama and Sitcom. He was knighted in 2019 for services to travel, culture and geography.

Michael Palin said: "It's a great honour to be given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the European Broadcasting Union, not only because I shall be following in the steps of my great role model Sir David Attenborough and other distinguished names but because my work has always emphasised the importance of travel as a vital part of understanding what unites us all."

Up began on May 5th 1964 as Seven Up!, a one-off edition of Granada's World in Action for ITV, directed by Paul Almond. It filmed 14 seven-year-olds from both sides of Britain's class divide, taking as its starting point the Jesuit maxim "Give me the child until he is seven and I will give you the man." Michael Apted, a researcher on the original, went back to see them every seven years for the rest of his life, directing every film from 7 Plus Seven in 1970 to 63 Up in 2019. He died in 2021.

This autumn Asif Kapadia brought the series to a close with 70 Up, made by MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios, in association with Lafcadia Productions and shown in two parts on ITV1 and ITVX. In 2024 the Broadcasting Press Guild voted Up the most influential programme of the previous 50 years.

Jo Clinton-Davis, ITV's Controller of Factual and commissioner of 70 Up, said: "There is truly nothing else like the Up series anywhere in television, and having it as part of ITV's story for over sixty years is one of our proudest privileges. When cameras first met those seven-year-olds in 1964, nobody could have imagined that we would still be walking alongside them at seventy, charting the shifting landscape of Britain through their hopes, heartbreaks, and resilience. 70 Up embodies the very best of public service broadcasting: building deep trust over generations and giving ordinary lives the space and dignity they deserve. We are endlessly grateful to the participants for their courage and generosity, and honoured to see this unforgettable final chapter recognised."

Mike Blair, executive producer of 70 Up and creative director of MultiStory Media, said: "70 Up was the culmination of a very human story. No celebrities, just ordinary people living ordinary lives - proving how extraordinary it all is. Alongside the wonderful contributors, dozens of others have helped curate the series over seven decades. We also owe them a huge debt of gratitude and are so proud to be part of the very special Up 'family'."

The Golden Rose is given to a programme or series that has made an exceptional contribution, going beyond the normal expectations of its genre to become part of national and international conversation. It is awarded at the discretion of the judges and the European Broadcasting Union.

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d'Or Awards, said: "Michael Palin has spent more than half a century making audiences laugh and then showing them the world - few people have given television viewers more. The Up series has given us a unique reflection of real life, every seven years for 62 years, one of the great achievements of documentary television. We're thrilled to honour both this year."

Now in its 65th annual edition, the Rose d'Or honours excellence and innovation across global television and entertainment. This year 78 finalists from 19 countries will be celebrated at the Award Ceremony.

About the Rose d'Or

The Rose d'Or Awards define the gold standard for excellence and achievement in international TV and audio programme making. The Rose d'Or began in 1961, when it was created by Swiss Television in the lakeside city of Montreux, and was a flagship event for the European Broadcasting Union and the international TV industry for decades. Since 2019 the awards have been organised by C21Media.

Media wishing to attend the Rose d'Or Awards on Monday November 30th should contact Dan Kirkby 07785 392735 dan@dkpr.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aacf5e73-ecc9-402e-8bf3-ae32a3b42e60