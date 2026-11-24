Two agreements will bring AI-supported clinical documentation to Fakeeh Health, and Takamul Innovative Solutions will partner with Boston Health AI to open a new path for healthcare innovation built in the UAE, for the UAE and the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - In the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Fakeeh Health and Boston Health AI have signed two strategic agreements on the sidelines of the 5th Annual Fakeeh Health International Conference. Together, they will introduce AI-supported clinical documentation across Fakeeh Health and, through Takamul Innovative Health Solutions, jointly develop new AI solutions for healthcare providers in the UAE and the region.

Fakeeh Health and Boston Health AI sign strategic agreements

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Technology that serves the physician and the patient

The first agreement is about giving clinicians more time for what matters most: their patients. By taking on routine documentation in the background, AI will help physicians focus on the person in front of them, while the physician remains in control of the clinical record. Patient data stays in the UAE and is protected in line with national regulations.

The second agreement looks further ahead. Takamul and Boston Health AI will work together to develop new solutions that help healthcare providers work more efficiently, and to build local expertise in clinical AI through education and research.

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO and Board Member of Fakeeh Health and CEO of Fakeeh University Hospital, said: "Our philosophy of Care & Beyond puts the patient at the centre of every decision, and that starts with the doctor's full attention. With Boston Health AI, we are giving our physicians more time with patients, and through Takamul we will build new AI solutions together for healthcare providers across the UAE and the region, in line with Dubai's vision for a digitally enabled healthcare system."

Fakeeh Health and Boston Health AI sign strategic agreements

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Dr. Adil Haider, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boston Health AI, said: "Physicians did not go into medicine to type. Fakeeh Health shares our belief that technology should give clinicians their time back, which makes it the right partner not only to deploy our platform but to build the next generation of clinical AI with us. We are proud to build in the UAE, with a local team and with patient data that stays in the country."

The agreements support the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.

For more information please visit: Fakeeh Health - Advancing Healthcare with Excellence

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About Fakeeh Health

Fakeeh Health is a UAE healthcare group, brought to the UAE by the founders of Fakeeh Care Group, building on more than four decades of clinical excellence, research and innovation. Its flagship, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis, is a smart academic hospital that brings together clinical care, medical education and research.

About Takamul Innovative Health Solutions

Takamul Innovative Health Solutions is Fakeeh Health's healthcare services company. It provides consulting, operations and business services to healthcare providers in the UAE.

About Boston Health AI

Boston Health AI is a clinical AI company founded by surgeon-scientist Dr. Adil Haider. Its platform, developed by physicians and engineers, supports care teams across the patient journey, with clinical authority always resting with the physician. For more information, visit www.bostonhealth.ai.

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