DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 November 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 23^rd November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8550 GBP2.3800 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.8200 GBP2.3550 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.8371 GBP2.3717 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,544,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 772 2.8250 XDUB 08:22:31 00031105612TRDU0 1,199 2.8250 XDUB 08:22:31 00031105613TRDU0 1,357 2.8200 XDUB 08:30:22 00031105626TRDU0 428 2.8200 XDUB 08:30:22 00031105627TRDU0 138 2.8350 XDUB 08:59:39 00031105698TRDU0 1,798 2.8350 XDUB 08:59:39 00031105699TRDU0 2,074 2.8350 XDUB 09:17:04 00031105727TRDU0 1,375 2.8300 XDUB 09:25:28 00031105743TRDU0 1,375 2.8300 XDUB 09:25:28 00031105744TRDU0 1,174 2.8300 XDUB 09:25:28 00031105745TRDU0 1,894 2.8300 XDUB 09:35:35 00031105755TRDU0 2,133 2.8300 XDUB 09:58:01 00031105818TRDU0 1,337 2.8350 XDUB 10:59:27 00031106098TRDU0 552 2.8350 XDUB 11:14:51 00031106109TRDU0 1,104 2.8350 XDUB 11:14:51 00031106110TRDU0 94 2.8350 XDUB 11:14:51 00031106111TRDU0 2,094 2.8450 XDUB 11:35:29 00031106140TRDU0 137 2.8400 XDUB 11:50:37 00031106156TRDU0 115 2.8400 XDUB 11:50:37 00031106157TRDU0 430 2.8400 XDUB 11:50:37 00031106158TRDU0 1,009 2.8400 XDUB 12:08:39 00031106178TRDU0 1,071 2.8400 XDUB 12:09:21 00031106180TRDU0 879 2.8400 XDUB 12:09:21 00031106181TRDU0 828 2.8400 XDUB 12:13:06 00031106186TRDU0 1,918 2.8400 XDUB 12:13:06 00031106187TRDU0 109 2.8350 XDUB 13:24:34 00031106285TRDU0 942 2.8350 XDUB 13:35:03 00031106316TRDU0 1,590 2.8350 XDUB 13:35:03 00031106317TRDU0 293 2.8350 XDUB 13:35:03 00031106318TRDU0 2,003 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106338TRDU0 1,315 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106339TRDU0 2,252 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106340TRDU0 10 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106341TRDU0 678 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106342TRDU0 2,300 2.8350 XDUB 14:12:35 00031106452TRDU0 896 2.8300 XDUB 14:12:35 00031106453TRDU0 1,382 2.8300 XDUB 14:37:21 00031106575TRDU0 605 2.8300 XDUB 14:37:21 00031106576TRDU0 1,909 2.8300 XDUB 14:45:09 00031106649TRDU0 479 2.8350 XDUB 14:53:28 00031106715TRDU0 2,066 2.8400 XDUB 14:55:23 00031106733TRDU0 1,214 2.8350 XDUB 14:59:41 00031106743TRDU0 1,770 2.8350 XDUB 14:59:41 00031106744TRDU0 1,769 2.8350 XDUB 14:59:41 00031106745TRDU0 3,813 2.8350 XDUB 15:21:03 00031106866TRDU0 2,093 2.8350 XDUB 15:21:03 00031106867TRDU0 1,441 2.8400 XDUB 15:46:02 00031107013TRDU0 2,216 2.8550 XDUB 15:57:59 00031107105TRDU0 2,959 2.8500 XDUB 15:58:05 00031107106TRDU0 89 2.8500 XDUB 16:07:10 00031107219TRDU0 2,245 2.8500 XDUB 16:07:10 00031107220TRDU0 1,899 2.8500 XDUB 16:08:34 00031107227TRDU0 2,378 2.8500 XDUB 16:18:11 00031107470TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 538 2.3550 XLON 08:14:21 00031105608TRDU0 1,132 2.3550 XLON 08:14:21 00031105609TRDU0 316 2.3550 XLON 08:14:21 00031105610TRDU0 2,112 2.3650 XLON 09:20:36 00031105740TRDU0 1,992 2.3700 XLON 09:57:46 00031105813TRDU0 530 2.3750 XLON 12:14:57 00031106188TRDU0 988 2.3750 XLON 12:14:57 00031106189TRDU0 554 2.3750 XLON 12:28:35 00031106197TRDU0 1 2.3750 XLON 12:31:40 00031106208TRDU0 8 2.3750 XLON 12:32:11 00031106212TRDU0 1,658 2.3750 XLON 12:32:55 00031106216TRDU0 2,067 2.3750 XLON 12:32:55 00031106217TRDU0 2,111 2.3700 XLON 13:50:51 00031106343TRDU0 1,895 2.3700 XLON 13:50:51 00031106344TRDU0 1,971 2.3700 XLON 14:12:35 00031106451TRDU0 1,902 2.3700 XLON 14:30:17 00031106526TRDU0 2,052 2.3700 XLON 15:06:09 00031106779TRDU0 3,925 2.3750 XLON 15:35:03 00031106934TRDU0 916 2.3800 XLON 16:03:12 00031107144TRDU0 84 2.3800 XLON 16:11:12 00031107265TRDU0 982 2.3800 XLON 16:13:00 00031107414TRDU0 133 2.3800 XLON 16:26:36 00031107614TRDU0 295 2.3800 XLON 16:26:54 00031107621TRDU0 572 2.3800 XLON 16:26:57 00031107622TRDU0 690 2.3800 XLON 16:27:02 00031107626TRDU0 407 2.3800 XLON 16:27:13 00031107628TRDU0 169 2.3800 XLON 16:27:14 00031107629TRDU0

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DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 450553 EQS News ID: 2440850 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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