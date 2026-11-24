US-based heat pump water heater manufacturer ECO2 Systems has unveiled a new 40 kW heat pump for commercial domestic hot water applications. The new Sanco 40kW Heat Pump is designed for multifamily residential buildings, hotels, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other medium- to large-scale commercial applications. According to the manufacturer, the system has a nominal heating capacity of 40 kW (136,520 BTU/h) and uses natural CO2 (R744) as its refrigerant. It reportedly achieves a heating coefficient of performance (COP) of 5.0 at an ambient temperature of 26.7 C. The heat ...

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