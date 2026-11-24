Envision Energy and IATA Launch Strategic Collaboration on eSAF

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision, a global leader in green technology, and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the IATA Aviation Energy Forum in Guangzhou to address three barriers to scaling up synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF): production efficiency, cost and inconsistent carbon accounting. The strategic collaboration will focus on power-to-liquid (PtL) technology, which uses renewable electricity and green hydrogen to produce liquid aviation fuel from carbon dioxide.

Envision and IATA will jointly publish a research report on eFuels and eSAF. Under the MoU, the partners will examine how renewable power and green hydrogen production can be integrated with fuel synthesis to improve efficiency. They will also explore ways to reduce production costs, assess policies that could make projects commercially viable, and study how more consistent carbon accounting practices and market mechanisms could support adoption by airlines.

Most sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) today is produced from oils and fats through the HEFA process. As IATA's Global Feedstock Assessment for SAF Production Outlook highlights, the limited supply of these feedstocks constrains long-term growth. PtL offers a route to expand SAF supply without relying on biomass and to reduce lifecycle emissions from aviation. Its commercial viability, however, depends heavily on the cost of renewable power and how efficiently producers use it. Envision brings practical experience in this area from its Chifeng Net-Zero Park in Inner Mongolia, where it uses renewable power to produce green hydrogen for ammonia synthesis. Green ammonia from the park has already been supplied as marine fuel.

"Aviation's transition will require a portfolio of solutions and eSAF has an important role to play alongside other sustainable fuels. By connecting abundant renewable energy with aviation's need for low-carbon liquid fuels, eSAF can open new pathways for the industry. As a global green technology company, Envision brings together expertise in renewable energy and integrated energy systems to advance eSAF towards a scalable solution for aviation," said Denis Zaica, SAF Global Head of Commercial, Envision Energy.

"eSAF has the potential to become an important part of air transport's decarbonization. But scaling new technologies takes more than ambition. It requires the aviation ecosystem, including energy companies, to work together, share expertise and learn from each other. Partnerships like this can help build the knowledge, business models and policy frameworks needed to turn eSAF's potential into a scalable solution," said Marie Owens Thomsen, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Chief Economist, IATA.

Beyond the initial research, Envision and IATA will explore opportunities to assess next-generation eSAF production technologies, bring together participants across the supply chain and support wider industry adoption.

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