ODIOT S.A. is a partner of Investir Day 2026

Paris, 24 November 2026, 8:30 am

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010DV3 - MLODT) will be taking part this Tuesday 24 November 2026 in the 8th edition of Investir Day, at the Carrousel du Louvre.

Organised by the editorial teams of Investir, Mieux vivre votre Argent and Boursier, Investir Day is France's leading savings and investment show for the general public. It brings together listed companies, asset managers, banks, brokers and investment platforms, fintechs, property and wealth-management specialists, as well as economists and senior executives of major groups.

The show is aimed at private investors, individual shareholders, family offices and market professionals. The 2026 edition brings together 150 speakers, 60 partners and more than 8,000 attendees.

ODIOT S.A., Quartz partner of the event

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at 12.15 p.m. in a session entitled « ODIOT, une valeur du luxe défensif depuis 1690 » ("ODIOT, a defensive luxury stock since 1690"). He will set out the heritage and history of the Company, representative of French ultra-luxury on a public stock market, the value of its assets (brands, archives and precious-metal stocks) and its current product developments.

He said: "An event of this kind allows us to get closer to individual shareholders, to raise Odiot's profile with the press and the media, and to take our place in France's investment ecosystem."

This appearance forms part of the financial communication policy the Company has put in place for private and institutional investors.

ODIOT S.A. will also be present at Paris Investor Week, Europe's flagship investment event, on 25 March 2027.

About ODIOT SA

Odiot S.A. was founded 336 years ago, in 1690, and is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmithing Maisons, a leading figure of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. ODIOT has been a supplier to the Emperors and the Royal Families ever since - a legacy the Maison carries forward to this day. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the house creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence. ODIOT S.A. also owns the Maisons Biennais (1791), Tétard Frères (1880) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Companies of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister for the Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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