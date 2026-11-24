Tested by Fire, Proven at Sub-Array Level Huawei Successfully Completes the Industry's First Sub-Array-Level (Including Transformer Station) Large-Scale Fire Test for LUTERRA Grid Forming ESS

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2026, Huawei Digital Power's next-generation Smart String Grid Forming ESS Platform, LUTERRA, successfully completed the industry's first sub-array-level large-scale fire test incorporating a transformer station, under the organization and execution of the internationally recognized testing, inspection, and certification organization SGS (Société Générale de Surveillance S.A.), and witnessed by leading domestic and international authorities including INERIS (French National Institute for Industrial Environment and Risks), Bureau Veritas of France, BCFI (French Fire Protection and Explosion Risk Engineering consultancy), and the Tianjin Fire Research Institute of the Ministry of Emergency Management of China. This test was the first to extend energy storage safety verification from container-level fire protection to a complete plant-scale sub-array. Its more stringent system-level extreme validation fully demonstrated that LUTERRA maintains reliable safety protection capabilities even at extremely high energy density, setting a new benchmark for energy storage safety standards.

In particular, INERIS contributed to defining the abuse test conditions in alignment with the forthcoming French mandatory technical specification for outdoor stationary energy storage systems (AMPG 2925-2), and validated the test results against these criteria. Corsica Sole, a leading French PV and energy storage developer, participated in and witnessed the entire test.

In June 2026, at Intersolar Europe, Huawei Digital Power debuted its new LUTERRA Grid Forming ESS solution, which delivers higher energy density than other industry solutions. While high energy density improves system cost-effectiveness, it also places higher demands on safety protection capabilities. To verify system safety at extremely high energy density, Huawei prepared and conducted the industry's first sub-array-level large-scale fire test, including the transformer station.

Industry's first sub-array-level test including the transformer station redefines the boundaries of energy storage safety

Currently, large-scale fire tests in the energy storage industry mainly focus on verifying that fire does not spread between containers. These tests have not yet covered complete arrays, including their transformer stations. Huawei is the first to overcome this limitation by testing a complete array, including its transformer station. The test replicates real-world operating conditions for a plant running at higher energy density, elevating safety verification to a more realistic, comprehensive system level.

In this test, the sub-array was built with minimum installation spacing (enclosure spacing 0.6 m) to replicate a real-world energy storage plant deployment. The containers were connected by through-busbars. The test externally ignited the sub-array's transformer station (under full-oil condition, containing 5 ton of oil) to simulate an extreme thermal runaway scenario, thoroughly verifying the system's suppression and protection capabilities under worst-case external fire conditions. The test ran entirely without manual intervention, creating a realistic and complete environment for sub-array-level extreme validation.

Zero fire spread from an intensely burning transformer station, fully validating the safety of LUTERRA

The test results show that after 80 hours of intense burning, Huawei's next-generation Smart String Grid Forming ESS Platform LUTERRA demonstrated excellent protection capabilities.

The fire reached a peak temperature of almost 1,000°C, with intense fire and strong thermal radiation at extremely close range. Even in this extreme environment, the cell temperature of the ESS containers in the sub-array stayed below 26°C throughout, and the oil temperature in the adjacent transformer station remained below 28°C. This validated the protection capabilities of LUTERRA's sub-array-level safety design: the fire was contained at the sub-array level and did not spread.

After the test, the transformer station's main structure remained intact and could be safely hoisted and removed.

From container-level to sub-array-level: architectural evolution consolidates industry leadership

Huawei's safety verification has expanded in scope at every step. It began with positive-pressure oxygen-blocking and non-propagation verification of the Rock Pack and the PCS electrical safety test series. It then advanced to ESS large-scale fire and container-to-container fire-isolation tests, and now to this sub-array-level large-scale fire test (including the transformer station). Huawei has built a full-link safety verification system spanning components to entire plants.

This leap from container level to sub-array level upgrades safety protection from independent single-container protection to coordinated protection across the complete sub-array. With system-level safety interlocking and redundant design, it delivers more reliable safety at higher energy density.

While safety verification across the industry still focuses largely on container-level fire protection, Huawei has extended the verification boundary to complete plant-scale sub-arrays. This test sends a clear message to the global industry: true energy storage safety should not stop at the container-to-container level, but should prevent large-scale fires from spreading in higher-intensity, more complex scenarios.

Huawei has always regarded safety as a non-negotiable baseline and cornerstone for the large-scale development of the energy storage industry. In the future, Huawei will continue to raise energy storage safety standards through technological innovation and safeguard the development of the new power system with deterministic safety.

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