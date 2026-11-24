Collaboration supports KAP's vision for a multi-feedstock Processing Centre in Ontario, with potential toll-processing opportunities for phosphate, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with KAP Minerals Inc. ("KAP") to evaluate the processing of mineralized material from the Company's Hecla-Kilmer Project at KAP's proposed Critical Minerals Processing Centre in Kapuskasing, Ontario (the "Kapuskasing Centre"). KAP is advancing the redevelopment of the former Kapuskasing phosphate mine into a Processing Centre designed to produce multiple critical mineral products, using its existing mineral resource, industrial infrastructure and planned beneficiation capabilities.

The MOU establishes a framework for the two companies to work toward a regional, Canadian owned critical minerals processing platform capable of serving domestic and allied industrial supply chains.

Highlights

A defined path to processing. The principal objective of the MOU is to assess the technical and commercial feasibility of beneficiating Hecla-Kilmer phosphate and rare earth element ("REE") bearing material at the Kapuskasing Processing Centre, including a potential future toll processing agreement.

Capital efficiency. Shared regional processing infrastructure has the potential to reduce duplication, lower capital intensity relative to separate standalone facilities and accelerate the timeline to commercialization.

Regional Processing Hub and Tolling Opportunities. The MOU supports KAP's strategy to develop Kapuskasing as a regional processing platform capable of accommodating third-party mineral feedstock, subject to technical and commercial feasibility. The potential addition of external material could support increased plant utilization, economies of scale and improved project economics, while providing regional resource developers with an alternative to constructing standalone processing facilities.

Multiple product streams. The parties will evaluate recovery of phosphate concentrate, mixed rare earth concentrate and other commercially valuable products, as well as downstream opportunities including purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") for industrial, fertilizer and battery material markets.

Magnet and defence relevant rare earths. The collaboration gives particular consideration to magnet and defence relevant REEs, including joint evaluation of concentrate specifications, engagement with third party separation and refining partners, and identification of offtake opportunities in North America and allied markets.

Government and strategic financing. The parties may pursue joint applications under federal and provincial programs designed to strengthen Canada's critical minerals processing capacity, covering technical studies, pilot processing, infrastructure and downstream commercialization.

Full strategic flexibility. The MOU is nonexclusive. Both parties remain free to pursue other processing, partnership, financing and offtake opportunities.

Building an Ontario Advantage by Addressing the Processing Gap

The West does not have a discovery problem; it has a processing problem. China controls approximately 92.5% of global rare earth processing capacity, leaving manufacturers in Canada, the United States, Europe and Japan exposed to supply disruption for the materials that underpin electric motors, wind turbines and defence systems.

Hecla-Kilmer is an apatite hosted rare earth, phosphate, niobium project in Northern Ontario. By evaluating a processing route through planned infrastructure in the same region, Neotech is working to close the gap between mineralization in the ground and product in the supply chain.

"This agreement is about moving Hecla-Kilmer from an exploration story to a processing story," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals. "Governments and industrial partners have been clear that what they want from the critical minerals sector is a credible route from deposit to product, built in Canada. Pairing Hecla-Kilmer with planned processing infrastructure in Northern Ontario is exactly that kind of practical, capital efficient step. It also positions both companies to approach funding agencies and offtakers together, with a regional platform rather than two separate projects."

"From the outset, our vision for Kapuskasing has been to build more than a processing facility for our own resource. We see an opportunity to establish a regional critical minerals hub that brings together developers, technology partners and customers, creating a rising tide that lifts all boats. Our collaboration with Neotech is an important step toward that vision. By attracting additional feedstock, we can improve plant utilization, strengthen project economics and accelerate the development of a globally competitive Canadian critical minerals supply chain," said C. Geoff Hampson, CEO of KAP Minerals Inc.

Building on Momentum at Hecla-Kilmer

The MOU complements Neotech's ongoing work at Hecla-Kilmer, including:

Metallurgical and processing testwork with Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH, partially funded by a $500,000 contribution from Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund; and

The engagement of DRA to complete a maiden mineral resource estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the project.

As resource definition advances, the parties intend to exchange relevant technical information, coordinate laboratory and/or pilot scale testing and assess opportunities to optimize phosphate and REE recovery. Results from this work are expected to inform the processing assumptions considered in future technical studies.

Summary of MOU Terms

Areas of collaboration: toll processing and beneficiation; metallurgical testing and flowsheet development; phosphate and downstream product development, including PPA; REE recovery and commercialization; infrastructure, logistics and regional development; government funding and strategic financing; and commercial partnerships and market development.

Term: twelve (12) months from execution, extendable by mutual written agreement. Either party may terminate on thirty (30) days' written notice.

Costs: each party bears its own costs. Any joint expenditures, testing programs or external consulting engagements require prior written agreement.

Exclusivity: nonexclusive. Any future exclusivity, preferential processing rights or dedicated plant capacity would require a separate written agreement.

Nature of agreement: the MOU is an expression of mutual intent and does not create legally enforceable obligations to proceed with any transaction or project, other than its provisions respecting costs, confidentiality and public announcements, non-exclusivity, and term and termination. Any toll processing, material supply or other commercial arrangement would be subject to the negotiation and execution of separate definitive agreements, technical feasibility, regulatory approvals and facility availability. There is no assurance that any definitive agreement will be entered into.

As resource definition advances, the parties intend to exchange relevant technical information, coordinate laboratory and/or pilot scale testing and assess opportunities to optimize phosphate and REE recovery. Results from this work are expected to inform the processing assumptions considered in future technical studies.

About Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing critical mineral resources, with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of Rare Earth Element and Critical Minerals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth, Niobium and Phosphate Project located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northland Railway, the Torrance Project located 70 km northeast of Hecla-Kilmer, and the TREO project in British Columbia, all of which are 100% wholly owned.

About KAP Minerals

KAP Minerals Inc. is a Canadian critical minerals development company advancing the proposed Kapuskasing Critical Minerals Processing Centre in Northern Ontario. The Company is focused on developing an integrated processing platform for phosphate, rare earth elements, scandium and other strategic materials serving North American and allied industrial supply chains.

KAP's project is anchored by an approximately 14.7-million-tonne mineral resource of previously mined tailings at the former Kapuskasing phosphate mine, supported by existing industrial infrastructure and regional transportation connections.

Through a combination of mineral beneficiation, advanced processing technologies and strategic partnerships, KAP aims to establish Kapuskasing as a regional processing hub capable of supporting both its own resource development and potential third-party feedstock opportunities.

KAP's broader strategy is to strengthen Canadian critical minerals processing capacity while supporting the development of domestic and allied supply chains in agriculture, energy, aerospace, defence and advanced manufacturing.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski, VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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