A research team in Norway has expanded a model for wave-induced loss (WIL) in floating photovoltaics (FPV) that it first presented in 2025. The updated framework uses site-specific, time-correlated wave and solar irradiance data to estimate annual energy losses under realistic weather conditions, including cloudy periods. "While the previous study enabled an understanding of the WIL effect from variations in individual parameters, this work simulates WIL throughout the year, taking into consideration the varying environmental conditions," the researchers said. "The expanded modeling framework ...

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