Ferrer, an international B Corp pharmaceutical company increasingly focused on rare neurological diseases, today announced the publication in The Lancet Neurology of the results of the Phase III ADORE study. The study evaluated FNP122, a once-daily oral formulation of edaravone (an investigational medicinal product that has not been approved by regulatory authorities in the European Union or the United Kingdom), in people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The multicentre, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase III study was conducted at 37 hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. A total of 313 participants were randomised, of whom 302 were included in the analysis.

The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of FNP122, a daily oral formulation of edaravone administered at a dose of 100 mg once daily. The primary endpoint was the difference between the treatment groups in change from baseline in ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) total score at week 48.

As previously reported by Ferrer, ADORE did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint. At week 48, there was no statistically significant difference in ALSFRS-R decline between participants receiving FNP122 and those receiving placebo. FNP122 was well tolerated, and the incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events was similar between the FNP122 and placebo groups. No deaths were considered related to study treatment.

The authors highlight in particular the importance of follow-up duration, long-term clinical outcomes, sample size and patient inclusion criteria as important considerations for the robust evaluation of potential ALS treatments in future trials. Although the study did not demonstrate a statistically significant benefit of FNP122 versus placebo, its findings provide evidence that can help inform future clinical research.

"The ADORE trial was a rigorously designed phase 3 study, involving a large cohort of people with ALS and long-term follow-up. ADORE found no evidence that oral edaravone slowed functional decline compared with placebo. We are deeply disappointed, but TRICALS remains fully committed to finding effective treatments for people with ALS as quickly as possible," said Leonard H. van den Berg, Professor of Neurology at University Medical Center Utrecht and corresponding author of the publication.

"Scientific progress depends not only on reporting positive outcomes, but also on sharing robust evidence when a study does not confirm its hypothesis. Publishing the full results of ADORE reflects our commitment to scientific transparency and to ensuring that the contribution made by patients, investigators and study teams adds to the collective understanding of ALS. We hope these findings can help the research community as it continues the search for more effective treatments", said Oscar Pérez, Chief Scientific, BD Rare Neurological Disease Division Officer at Ferrer.He added: "Ferrer would like to acknowledge the people living with ALS, their families and caregivers, as well as the investigators and site teams involved in the ADORE study across Europe. Their contribution made this research possible."

ADORE was the result of an international collaborative effort involving investigators and ALS experts across Europe. The publication includes researchers from TRICALS, University Medical Center Utrecht, Bellvitge University Hospital and IDIBELL, KU Leuven, the University of Turin, the University of Sheffield, King's College London, Trinity College Dublin and Ferrer, with the investigators represented collectively through the ADORE Study Group.

The need for effective disease-modifying therapies remains a central challenge in ALS research. ALS is a progressive and fatal neurological disease, and despite advances in understanding it, available pharmacological treatments have only modest effects on its progression. This reinforces the importance of generating robust clinical evidence to guide future therapeutic development.

ADORE was funded by Ferrer and conducted in accordance with International Council for Harmonisation guidelines, Good Clinical Practice and the ethical principles of the Declaration of Helsinki. The study is registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05178810) and EudraCT (2020-003376-40).

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Alba Soler, Director of Communication

asolerc@ferrer.com