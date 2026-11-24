ABB helps scale industrial AI with world's first motor featuring built-in intelligence

As industries invest to integrate artificial intelligence across their operations, access to reliable equipment-level data is becoming the next critical challenge

ABB's new Intelleqt motor delivers real-time intelligence from its first rotation, turning widely used industrial equipment into a trusted source of operational data

Edge computing and early fault detection can reduce unplanned downtime by up to 50 percent, helping prevent failures costing up to $1.5 million per incident

ZURICH, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ABB today launched Intelleqt, the world's first low-voltage motor with intelligence integrated at the factory, designed to deliver real-time operational insights from its first rotation. Its open architecture enables customers across industries to connect motor data to their existing digital platforms while retaining full ownership of their data. By delivering equipment-level intelligence through a plug-and-play solution, Intelleqt helps companies build the data foundation needed to scale AI-driven operations.

Intelleqt arrives as industries increasingly seek to move artificial intelligence from pilot projects into core operations, with data quality and availability remaining among the main barriers to adoption. Industrial AI can deliver measurable value, but scaling its deployment remains challenging.

While 84 percent of manufacturers report benefits from artificial intelligence, only 20 percent of AI use cases have successfully scaled.1 At the same time, the equipment powering critical sectors such as data centers, water infrastructure and food production remains one of the largest untapped sources of operational intelligence.

More than 300 million motor-driven systems operate worldwide, accounting for 60 percent of industrial electricity demand2. Yet most are not connected to the digital technologies used to improve reliability, efficiency and performance. As electrification, automation and industrial AI accelerate, the $18 billion global IEC and NEMA low-voltage motor market is also positioned for further expansion.

"ABB's investment in research and development is always focused on solving real customer challenges," said Stefan Floeck, President of ABB's IEC Low Voltage Motors division. "The shift towards AI-driven operations is accelerating, yet most of the motors powering global industry do not generate data and remain invisible to the intelligence being built around them. ABB Intelleqt is a world first that opens a new chapter in motor development, transforming motors from mechanical equipment into sources of real-time intelligence."

By turning motor data into actionable insights, ABB Intelleqt helps customers improve reliability, increase productivity and identify energy saving opportunities of 30 percent or more3. Early fault detection can reduce unplanned downtime by up to 50 percent4, helping industrial operators avoid failures costing up to $1.5 million per incident5. Factory-integrated sensing, edge computing and connectivity give customers access to these insights from day one.

ABB Intelleqt is the latest example of ABB's investment in artificial intelligence and digital technologies, bringing equipment-level intelligence to one of industry's most important and widely used assets while helping customers build the data foundation for the next generation of industrial AI.

Launched today at the SPS trade fair in Germany, ABB Intelleqt is now entering a customer co-creation phase, working closely with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users to develop solutions tailored to their operational needs. A broader rollout is planned for 2027, initially focusing on markets in Europe, Japan, China and India.

ABB drives shared success with customers through innovation and customer-focused research and development. Drawing on more than 140 years of engineering expertise, ABB plans to invest 4.5 to 5.0 percent of Group revenues in R&D to support the development of pioneering technologies such as ABB Intelleqt. In 2025, ABB invested $1.3 billion in R&D. The company has around 7,800 R&D employees across facilities in more than 30 countries on six continents, with approximately half focused on digital and software development. Since 2022, ABB's total R&D investment has increased by around 30 percent.

For more information about Intelleqt, visit: [link]

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By combining engineering expertise with digital capabilities, ABB helps industries operate at high performance while improving efficiency, productivity and sustainability, enabling them to outperform. At ABB, we call this "Engineered to Outrun". With more than 140 years of history, the company has around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

1 - Deloitte: AI in Manufacturing 2026

2 - International Energy Agency (IEA): Energy Efficiency 2025 Market Report

3 - International Energy Agency (IEA): Energy Management for Industry (2025)

4 - McKinsey: Prediction at Scale: How Industry Can Get More Value Out of Maintenance

5 - Global median: $124,669 per hour. This estimate assumes one failure of a critical 110 kW motor in a factory, resulting in 12 hours of downtime, including the time required for removal, installation and commissioning.

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