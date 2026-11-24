Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading Swiss service provider and distributor of medical technology, has further strengthened its portfolio through the acquisition of an equity stake in FOCS - Focused on Cardiac Surgery. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners.





Baar, Switzerland - November 2026

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired a stake in FOCS - Focused on Cardiac Surgery GmbH, headquartered in Basel. Founded in 2007, the company specializes in cardiovascular surgery and supplies hospitals and surgical teams with products for heart valve and bypass procedures, cardiac stabilization, thoracic drainage, sternal closure and wound care.

FOCS represents, among others, Abbott, ClearFlow, Fehling Instruments, HTKD Medical and LSI Solutions. With its specialized portfolio, the company complements the offering of Healthcare Holding Schweiz's Surgical Solutions platform. Erwin Eggenschwiler, founder of FOCS, remains invested as a shareholder and will continue to lead the company within the group.

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, comments: "FOCS adds a proven specialist in cardiovascular surgery to our portfolio. Erwin Eggenschwiler has built the company over many years with a strong focus on its customers and suppliers. We are very pleased to welcome him and FOCS to our group and to shape the next phase of development together."

Erwin Eggenschwiler, founder and Managing Director of FOCS, adds: "With Healthcare Holding Schweiz, we have found a partner that understands our business and is committed to developing it over the long term. I look forward to accompanying FOCS through its next phase of development and continuing to contribute my knowledge and long-standing relationships."





About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - the so-called "Mittelstand". The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

For press inquiries, please contact presse@healthcare-holding.ch

Note for Editors:?Please reference Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG for any provided quotes and information.

For more information about FOCS - Focused on Cardiac Surgery GmbH visit www.focsmedical.ch

For more information about Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, visit www.healthcare-holding.ch , www.senectovia.ch , www.mikrona-group.ch , www.mcm-schaublin.ch , www.mvb-med.ch , www.cdpswiss.com , www.aestheticbedarf.ch , www.quniquegroup.com , www.ksm-swiss.ch , www.sevikamedical.com , www.medddbase.com , www.alpinorthodontics.ch , www.competmedical.com

For more information about KKA Partners visit? www.kkapartners.com ?and about Winterberg? www.winterberg.group .

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