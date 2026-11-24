GoWit, EMEA's leading Commerce and Retail Media company, today announced a major expansion of GoWit One, in partnership with Spike Media Saudi and AdOmega, creating the first unified Commerce Media demand network across MENA and Türkiye.

Commerce Media in the region has historically been fragmented across retailers, markets, formats and reporting environments, making regional scale more complex. For the first time, media teams can activate multi-platform Commerce Media campaigns through a single network, reaching millions of high-intent shoppers across some of the region's most established commerce environments.

"Advertisers today are demanding greater reach, scalability and consistency from Commerce Media investments in this region, and we see a major opportunity to bring those capabilities together through one unified ecosystem," said Emrah Adsan, CEO of GoWit. "With GoWit One, advertisers and agencies can approach MENA and Türkiye as one regional opportunity while still reaching shoppers in the commerce environments they already use and trust. For retailers and marketplaces, that means access to demand beyond their individual networks. For the region, it means a more open and scalable Commerce Media market."

Regional Commerce Media Inventory and Reach

Built on GoWit's Commerce Media infrastructure, GoWit One together with strategic partners Spike and AdOmega connects major commerce destinations across grocery, delivery, electronics, home improvement and specialty marketplaces, such as Beymen, CarrefourSA, Koçtas and Teknosa in Türkiye, alongside Danube, HungerStation, KeetaMart, Landmark Group, Mumzworld, Ninja, Noon Minutes, Panda, Raneen and Union Coop across MENA.

Together, these platforms represent over 15 leading commerce platforms, reaching more than 50 million audiences and generating over 1 billion estimated monthly page and screen views across web and app. Building on this scale, GoWit One will continue to expand its network with additional retailers and marketplaces across Türkiye and MENA, while extending its reach into Europe.

This gives advertisers and agencies access to high-intent audiences at regional scale, while simplifying multi-retailer campaign activation and measurement.

Powered by first-party commerce signals, the network enables advertisers to reach in-market shoppers across multiple commerce environments while improving campaign relevance, performance and measurement.

"Building the largest Commerce Media network in the region only works when technology and commercial capabilities move together," said Osama Bukhari, CEO at Spike Media Saudi. "Our partnership with GoWit brings those two sides together, creating the infrastructure needed to support advertisers at scale and make campaign execution across the region more consistent and efficient."

One Platform for Planning, Activation and Measurement

GoWit One brings the Commerce Media campaign lifecycle into a single operating environment, enabling advertisers and agencies to plan, activate, optimize, and measure campaigns across multiple commerce platforms and markets.

Key capabilities include:

Unparalleled Inventory: Access Commerce Media inventory across multiple retailers and commerce platforms through a single platform.

Access Commerce Media inventory across multiple retailers and commerce platforms through a single platform. Self-Service Campaign Management: Plan, activate and optimize campaigns through a self-service platform across participating retailers and markets.

Plan, activate and optimize campaigns through a self-service platform across participating retailers and markets. Full-Funnel Activation: Reach shoppers across the purchase journey with Sponsored Products, Sponsored Display and other ad formats.

Reach shoppers across the purchase journey with Sponsored Products, Sponsored Display and other ad formats. Unified Reporting: Consolidate performance data across the network into a single view for clearer measurement of campaign delivery and business impact.

"Access to regional inventory is only one part of the opportunity. To scale Commerce Media effectively, advertisers also need a consistent way to plan, activate, optimize and measure campaigns across markets," said Cemil Toksöz, Chief Strategy Officer at GoWit. "By connecting leading commerce platforms through GoWit One, we are giving advertisers a single orchestration layer for regional campaigns. We believe this sets a new benchmark for Commerce Media scale, simplicity, as well as performance."

About GoWit

GoWit is a leading AdTech company building EMEA's largest Commerce Retail Media Network. Its AI-powered, omnichannel advertising platform unifies technology, demand and operations, enabling commerce businesses to grow revenue while helping advertisers reach high-intent audiences through relevant, measurable campaigns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261124910854/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

GoWit Marketing

marketing@gowit.com