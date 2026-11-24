New exploration licence adds low-cost optionality and exposure to Europe's largest lithium market; Clearwater remains the primary development focus for E3 as it advances to shovel-ready

E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium development, has been granted a lithium exploration licence in Germany, in the Berlin Area, known for hosting lithium resources. This licence leverages E3's technical expertise in lithium extraction to create additional long-term shareholder value. Given the advanced development of the Clearwater Project, Alberta will remain as the Company's core focus.

E3 has been granted the exclusive rights to explore and develop lithium, and other minerals, contained with the formation fluids within an unexplored 754 km2 area near Berlin, in Germany for a 5-year term. The target formation in this area is the Upper Rotliegend sandstones, which are known to be lithium bearing and contain significant resources and relatively high lithium grades by other developers in this region of Germany. There are also secondary target zones that may contain lithium enriched brines within the permit area. Key data for the permit area exists in the form of historical geological and reservoir data, including oil and gas production wells, and lithium grades in the Upper Rotliegend sandstones range from 200 mg/L to over 400 mg/L, averaging 375mg/L in the nearby Altmark1

Development and Funding Plan

Over a decade, E3 has built subsurface, brine production, and Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") expertise in Alberta. That expertise is a transferable, technical asset. Germany hosts one of the world's largest concentrations of automotive and battery cell manufacturing, with almost no domestic lithium supply, and remains reliant on imports. Positioning early in that supply gap, at low cost, this project leverages the Company's technical know-how to advance through the development phases. E3 plans to source partners and funding within Europe for the development of this project by forming a German entity which is expected to hire its own management team and leverage expertise from E3's technical team. This structure is expected to support both the financial requirements and on-ground development work without diverting time and capital away from the Clearwater Project, while maintaining upside exposure to the German opportunity.

"The licence was secured at minimal cost and requires minimal capital commitment over the first few years; it represents optionality rather than a change in strategy," said Chris Doornbos, CEO Chair of E3 Lithium. "The Clearwater Project remains our priority given the high-quality brine and how advanced the project development is currently; the German licence does not change our execution plan. However, what we have built in Alberta is a rare set of technical and project development skills in brine resources and Direct Lithium Extraction, and those skills are directly applicable to this asset in Germany."

1 https://www.earthdoc.org/content/papers/10.3997/2214-4609.2025101504

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, CEO Chair

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated mineral resources as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources in Alberta, comprised of (a) Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 16.2 Mt LCE at a lithium grade of 75.5 mg/L within its Clearwater Project1 and (b) Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 5.0 Mt LCE at a lithium grade of 54.0 mg/L and Inferred mineral resources of 0.3 Mt LCE at a lithium grade of 42 mg/L within its Garrington District2. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve at a lithium grade of 75.5 mg/L, with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR1

1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, identified 16.2 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and is available on E3 Lithium's website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca 2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on E3 Lithium's website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca

Unless otherwise indicated, Chris Doornbos, P. Geo., Chief Executive Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained on this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking information is based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, available historical geological and reservoir data, and the results of the Clearwater Project Pre-Feasibility Study, but is not a guarantee of future performance.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the terms of the Company's lithium exploration licence in the Berlin area of Germany, including the exclusive right to explore for and develop lithium [and other minerals] contained in formation fluids within the 754 km² licence area over a five-year term; the Company's ability to maintain the licence in good standing, including by completing the required work program and meeting the associated expenditure, reporting and regulatory requirements under applicable German law, and to extend, renew or convert the licence; the expected cost of the licence and the level of capital commitment required over its initial years; the potential presence, grade, quality and continuity of lithium-enriched brine in the Upper Rotliegend sandstones and in secondary target zones within the licence area, and the extent to which historical geological and reservoir data, including oil and gas well and seismic data, and lithium grades reported by other developers in the region are indicative of conditions within the licence area; the potential for the licence area to host a mineral resource and, ultimately, a commercially viable project; the Company's plans to advance the project through its development phases; the Company's plans to form a German entity, the expectation that such entity will hire its own management team and draw on the expertise of E3's technical team, and the Company's ability to source partners and funding within Europe on acceptable terms or at all; the expectation that this structure will support the project's financial requirements and on-the-ground development work without diverting time and capital from the Clearwater Project, while allowing the Company to retain upside exposure to the German opportunity; the transferability and applicability of the Company's subsurface, brine production and DLE expertise to the licence area; expectations regarding the German and European lithium market, including the concentration of automotive and battery cell manufacturing, limited domestic lithium supply, continued reliance on imports and the Company's ability to position itself early in that supply gap; the potential for the licence to create additional long-term shareholder value; and the Clearwater Project remaining the Company's core focus and priority, with no change to its execution plan, as it advances toward shovel-ready status.

In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the licence will remain in good standing and that the Company or the German entity will be able to complete the required work program and meet the associated expenditure commitments; that historical geological, reservoir, well and seismic data, and lithium grades reported by other developers in the region, are reasonably indicative of conditions within the licence area; that the Company will be able to establish a German entity, attract a qualified management team, and secure partners and funding within Europe in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that the Company's technical team can support the German entity without materially affecting the advancement of the Clearwater Project; that all necessary permits, approvals and licences under applicable German law will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; that demand for lithium in Germany and the broader European market will develop as expected; that any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; that the exchange rates for the euro and the U.S. and Canadian dollars will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the Clearwater Project will continue to advance as planned; and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the early-stage and unexplored nature of the licence area, including the risk that no mineral resource is identified; reliance on historical data and on lithium grades reported by third parties for nearby areas, which may not be indicative of the licence area; the risk that the licence is not maintained in good standing, that work program or expenditure obligations are not met, or that the licence is not extended, renewed or converted; the risk that the Company is unable to form the German entity, attract suitable management, or secure partners and funding within Europe on acceptable terms or at all; regulatory, permitting and legal risks in Germany, including changes to applicable mining, water and environmental laws; community and stakeholder acceptance; competing demands on the Company's management and technical resources; the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies, which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, on the Company's brine or on brines within the licence area; fluctuating commodity prices and future prices of lithium and other metals; changes in European and global lithium supply and demand; risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; availability of third-party contractors and equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; and competitive risks, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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