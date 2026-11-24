Highlights

(All amounts are in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise noted. Comparisons are made with the same period prior year.)

Third Quarter 2026

The outstanding loan portfolio at the end of the period amounted to TUSD 51,487, partially offset by a present value adjustment of TUSD (3,317), resulting in a net carrying amount of approximately TUSD 48,170. The average outstanding portfolio in the quarter amounted to TUSD 50,866.

Total Payment Volume during the quarter increased 8% to TUSD 55,600.

Net operating income in Q3 2026 amounted to TUSD 2,546 (Q3 2025: TUSD 0, prior to the business combination with KEO World).

Operating expenses and G&A reached TUSD 10,700 (Q3 2025: TUSD 1,538), of which TUSD 4,303 is non-recurring G&A (Q3 2025: TUSD 641), primarily related to new projects/business (TUSD 4,145).

In Q3 2026, KEO Capital strengthened its card network partnerships, entering into a strategic partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA) to issue Mastercard-branded cards under its cross-border program and renewing its Licensing Agreement with American Express in Mexico.

Definitive agreement executed with Novonor to acquire the remaining 40% of Odebrecht E&P for a total purchase price of TUSD 37,500, payable in three instalments with closing in November. The first instalment of TUSD 5,350 was paid in July 2026, and the second instalment of TUSD 22,150 was paid at closing in November 2026.

Net result from financial transactions in the period amounted to TUSD (1,032) (Q3 2025: TUSD 550).

Expected credit losses (ECL) in the quarter amounted to TUSD 693 (Q3 2025: TUSD 0), reflecting the inclusion of KEO GTC WorKEO clients in the ECL model, the portfolio growth and seasoning of the loan portfolio.

The net result in the period from continuing operations amounted to TUSD (24,987) (Q3 2025: TUSD 3,956), mainly impacted by TUSD (13,659) related to continued recognition of stock-based compensation granted in connection with KEO World's acquisition and non-recurring G&A of TUSD (4,303). The KEO Energy segment accounted for TUSD (5,693) of the net result.

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) in Q3 2026 from continuing operations amounted to USD (0.07) (Q3 2025: USD 0.02).

Total net financial position, corresponding to the net cash balance plus loan portfolio and liquid investments, amounted to TUSD 88,397 (Gross financial position of TUSD 103,397).

The purchase price allocation (PPA) of KEO World was finalized in the quarter, with determination of identifiable intangible assets of TUSD 12,836 and goodwill of TUSD 204,370 (net of the deferred tax asset).

Subsequent Events

On 8 October 2026, an extraordinary general meeting resolved to elect Davide Tomassoni, Alessandro Ciacchini and Farid Shidfar as new directors, and to re-elect Jay Heller, Andrés Rubio, Carlos Gomez-Lackington and Halvard Idland as directors. Jay Heller was elected Chairman of the Board.

On 17 November 2026, KEO Capital completed the sale of its approximately 7% interest in 2B Ametrino AB, which holds a 38% interest in GasTransboliviano S.A., to Union Group Ventures Limited for a total consideration of TUSD 1,500. Together with approximately TUSD 1,000 in dividends received during the holding period, the investment delivered an IRR of 31.9% and a multiple on invested capital (MOIC) of 2.3x, demonstrating KEO Capital's ability to generate value. The carrying amount of the investment was TUSD 1,098 as of 30 September 2026 (Note 12).

On 17 November 2026, completed the acquisition of the remaining 40% of Odebrecht E&P España SL ("OE&P") from Novonor Latinvest Energy S.à.r.l ("Novonor"), following payment of the closing installment of USD 22.15 million. The acquisition was made under the definitive agreement announced in July 2026. With closing, KEO Capital's equity interest in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta has increased from 24% to 40%. The remaining deferred payment of TUSD 10,000 is payable on the earlier of 24 months from closing or KEO Capital's first qualifying capital raise exceeding TUSD 43,000.

Keo Energy announced that DeGolyer and MacNaughton issued an independent valuation of the reserves and resources of PetroUrdaneta's Venezuelan fields, with an effective date of July 31, 2026. The report estimates Proved (1P) reserves of 101 million barrels and Proved plus Probable (2P) reserves of 170 million barrels of oil and condensate, with after-tax NPV10 values of USD 530 million (1P) and USD 1,020 million (2P) on a 100% basis; KEO Capital's 40% share of the 2P NPV10 is USD 408 million. Including Best Estimate Contingent Resources (2C), gross 2P + 2C volumes total about 178 million barrels of oil and condensate plus 219 Bcf of gas, valued at USD 1,581 million on a 100% basis, or USD 632 million attributable to KEO's 40% interest. These volumes and valuations rely on KEO Energy's assumptions about PetroUrdaneta's fiscal terms, which have not yet been formalized or published.

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

In the third quarter of 2026 and in the period leading up to this report, we turned our strategy into action. We continued to make the investments needed to separate our fintech and energy businesses into two independent companies, and we made clear progress in both divisions. In Fintech, we entered into a strategic partnership with Mastercard, and in Energy, we executed PetroUrdaneta's operating contracts with PDVSA, thereby assuming leadership of its operations, completed the acquisition of Novonor's remaining interest in PetroUrdaneta, and received the first independent reserves evaluation of PetroUrdaneta's fields.

Positive Momentum in Fintech and Energy

In Fintech, our strategic partnership with Mastercard allows KEO Capital to issue Mastercard-branded cards as part of our cross-border program. Mastercard's network spans more than 200 countries and territories, and the partnership substantially broadens the international reach of our program for clients and program participants. The agreement has an initial term of five years, and the U.S. dollar is an authorized currency for all Corporate Purchasing Cards and Travel and Expense Cards issued under the program. Alongside our existing collaborations, a partnership with a payment network of Mastercard's scale validates the strength and market fit of our cross-border offering and supports our expansion into international markets.

We are also taking the final steps toward the launch of Workeo in Brazil, which will also strengthen the marketing of our cross-border solution, the Global Trade Card, in the country.

In Energy, we completed the acquisition of Novonor's remaining 40% interest in its Spanish holding vehicle, increasing our equity interest in PetroUrdaneta from 24% to 40%. We paid the first installment of USD 5.35 million in July and the second installment of USD 22.15 million in November, when the transaction closed. The remaining USD 10 million is deferred and becomes payable after two years or upon a capital raise exceeding USD 43 million, whichever occurs first. The transaction also includes a contingent payment of EUR 18 million linked to cumulative production targets.

We have also concluded the Integral Agreement with PDVSA, under which KEO Energy has been assigned the technical management of PetroUrdaneta, including operations, oil and gas commercialization and cash flow management. KEO Energy has been leading PetroUrdaneta's operations since October 10, 2026. We are now advancing the related ancillary agreements, including an oil offtake agreement and a gas sales agreement, which will govern KEO Energy's right to commercialize the oil and associated gas produced in the area.

Following the end of the quarter, DeGolyer and MacNaughton, as independent qualified reserves evaluator, completed its evaluation of PetroUrdaneta's reserves and contingent resources, with an effective date of July 31, 2026. On a 100-percent PetroUrdaneta basis, Proved (1P) and Proved plus Probable (2P) reserves are estimated at 101 and 170 million barrels of oil and condensate, respectively. The after-tax NPV10 of the 2P reserves attributable to KEO Energy's 40-percent interest is estimated at USD 408 million, increasing to USD 632 million when Best Estimate Contingent Resources (2C) are included. The economic evaluation and the estimated volumes are based on KEO Energy's assumptions of the fiscal terms applicable to PetroUrdaneta, including taxes and royalties, which have not yet been formalized and published, and they may need to be reassessed once these terms are formalized. Development of the contingent resources depends, among other things, on the execution of a gas sales contract.

Separation of the Two Businesses

The separation of KEO Capital and KEO Energy remains our top strategic priority. During the quarter, we continued to work through the legal, operational, and financial steps needed for each business to operate independently, with its own operational focus, capital allocation strategy, and investor profile. These efforts are building the foundations for two companies that can each be valued on their own merits.

Capital Allocation and Funding

As we enter the fourth quarter, we continue to take the decisions necessary to ensure the Energy business has the capital to fund its operations and growth. We are reviewing several funding options, and our aim is to secure financing in the upcoming months.

Until then, we are maintaining a deliberately prudent approach to slow down new loan originations and began a gradual soft landing of the existing portfolio, so that appropriate reserves are in place until Energy's financing is secured. This was a conscious decision that prioritizes the financial resilience of the Group as a whole over short-term portfolio growth. Should the financing be delayed, we may need to reduce the loan portfolio further and secure short-term bridge financing.

The fundamentals of the Fintech platform remain strong, as confirmed by our Mastercard partnership, and we expect to accelerate growth again once Energy's financing is in place.

Financial Performance

In the third quarter, total operating income (our revenue) amounted to TUSD 2,546, an increase of approximately 60% compared with the second quarter of 2026. Our average outstanding portfolio for the quarter increased to USD 50.9 million (Q2 2026: USD 45.6 million), while the portfolio at the end of the period amounted to USD 51.5 million, slightly above the level at the end of the second quarter. Total payment volume increased from USD 51.4 million to USD 55.6 million, a growth of 8%.

The net loss from continuing operations for the quarter amounted to TUSD 24,987, mainly reflecting non-cash stock-based compensation of TUSD 13,659 and non-recurring general and administrative costs of TUSD 4,303, primarily related to the Energy division. Excluding these two items, the net loss would have amounted to TUSD 7,025.

Closing Remarks

This quarter reflected the discipline we intend to apply going forward. We are making progress in both businesses and allocating capital deliberately across the Group, with the aim of putting each business in the best position to succeed on its own. We know shareholders want to see these efforts translate into value, and we are confident that the decisions we are taking today will lay a stable foundation for both KEO Capital and KEO Energy.

Pablo Ribas, CEO KEO Capital

Davide Tomassoni, CEO of Keo Energy

Q3 Webcast 24 November at 15:00 CEST

The Company hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on 24 November 2026 at 15.00 CET. Group management will present the report and recent developments. Group management will present the report and recent developments. The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on KEO Capital's website. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@keocapital.com or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.

Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/r2la07HfgTs?feature=share

Contacts

Pablo Ribas, CEO KEO Capital | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Roberto Marchiori, COO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its 40 percent equity interest in PetroUrdaneta, are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

This information is information that KEO Capital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-24 07:30 CET.