HEXPOL AB (publ) announces today that Henrik Elmin, board member and President and CEO of HEXPOL AB, is leaving his position as a member of the company's board of directors. The change takes immediate effect and has been made in consultation with the nomination committee, with the aim of clarifying the respective roles and placing emphasis on accelerating the implementation of the company's strategy and leading the business operations.

Under HEXPOL's articles of association, the board of directors shall consist of at least five and no more than ten members. Following Henrik Elmin's departure from the board, it will consist of six directors and will therefore continue to meet the requirements of the articles of association.

For inquiries, please contact:

Fredrik Erlandsson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+46 70 309 00 21

fredrik.erlandsson@hexpol.com

About HEXPOL

HEXPOL is a world-leading polymers group with strong global positions in advanced polymer compounds (Compounding), gaskets for plate heat exchangers (Gaskets and Seals), and wheels made of polymer materials for truck and castor wheel applications (Wheels). Customers are primarily system suppliers to the global automotive and engineering industry, building and construction industry and within sectors as transportation, energy, consumer and cable industry and manufacturers of medical equipment, plate heat exchangers and forklifts.

The Group is organized in three business areas - HEXPOL Compounding, HEXPOL Thermoplastic Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products.

The HEXPOL Group's sales in 2025 amounted to 19,324 MSEK and the Group has approximately 5,000 employees in fourteen countries.

Further information is available at www.hexpol.com.

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