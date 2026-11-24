NoHo Partners Plc | Investor news | 24 November 2026 at 09:00 EET

NoHo Partners has agreed to acquire a 60% majority stake in the business of Søpavillonen, a versatile restaurant complex in Copenhagen. When the transaction is completed in 1 December 2026, Søpavillonen will become part of NoHo Partners' Danish operations. The founders of the restaurant complex will retain a 40% ownership stake in Søpavillonen, and will also continue in the operational management of the restaurants.

"The acquisition of Søpavillonen is an important step in our international investment activities in line with our strategy, and it significantly strengthens NoHo Partners' foothold in Denmark. Søpavillonen is a strong and well-known brand, and its business is on a profitable basis. The founding partners have grown the restaurant complex into one of Copenhagen's most popular nightlife destinations, and our cooperation with them brings valuable knowledge of the local market," says Jarno Suominen, CEO of NoHo Partners.

For decades, Søpavillonen has operated in a historic pavilion built in the 1890s on the shore of the Copenhagen Lakes in the city centre. Today, the complex includes Babylon, one of the city's finest restaurants, and Natten, a stylish nightclub. The venue also hosts private and corporate events. Søpavillonen's revenue for the financial year ended June 2026 was over EUR 10 million.

Additional information

Jarno Suominen, CEO, jarno.suominen@noho.fi (Executive assistant Niina Kilpeläinen, tel. +358 50 413 8158)

NoHo Partners Plc

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, and it specialises in restaurant services being the creative innovator of the Northern European restaurant market. The company was listed in Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company, and it has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

The Group companies include some 300 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Strindberg, Jungle Juice Bar, Campingen and Cock's & Cows. Depending on the season, NoHo Partners employs approx. 2,800 people converted into full-time employees, and in 2025, Group's turnover amounted to approx. MEUR 360. Additionally, NoHo Partners acts as an active investor in Better Burger Society Group. The well-known brands of Better Burger Society, that operates in the growing European premium burger market, are Friends&Brgrs and Holy Cow!. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant operator in Northern Europe. More information is available at noho.fi/en.