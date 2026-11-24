



Turku, Finland - November 24, 2026 - Teleste's information security management system has been certified to ISO 27001 by Bureau Veritas. With the certification, all Teleste subsidiaries are now covered by ISO 27001 certification globally, marking an important milestone in the company's work to strengthen and harmonize information security practices across the Group.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. The certification demonstrates that Teleste has established a systematic framework for managing information security risks and continuously improving its information security practices. All Teleste locations globally are now covered by an ISO 27001 certified management system.

Teleste's IT operations are managed centrally across the Group, enabling synergies and supporting cost efficiency. During the ISO 27001 certification project, information security practices and processes were further harmonized across the organization, strengthening a consistent approach to information security management throughout Teleste.

For Teleste's customers and partners, the certification provides independent assurance that information security is managed systematically and consistently across the certified organization. It also supports customers' increasing expectations for robust information security practices throughout their supply chains and business relationships.

"Achieving ISO 27001 certification across our global organization is an important milestone for Teleste. Information security is increasingly important to our customers and partners, and the certification demonstrates our systematic approach to managing information security risks. The project has also helped us further harmonize our practices across the Group and provides a strong foundation for continuous improvement."

Linda Kallas, SVP, Strategy, Communications & Sustainability

The certification reflects Teleste's continuous efforts to strengthen information security and risk management while ensuring reliable and consistent practices across its global operations.

More information and interview requests:

Teleste

Linda Kallas, SVP, Strategy, Communications & Sustainability

linda.kallas@teleste.com