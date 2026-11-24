ELITE Solar Highlights U.S. Manufacturing and Real Madrid Partnership at RE+ 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE Solar participated in RE+ 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where the company highlighted its expanding U.S. manufacturing footprint, showcased its latest solar technologies, and welcomed customers and industry partners to its booth. The event also featured an appearance by Real Madrid Ambassador Roberto Carlos and a recognition presentation by Kiwa PVEL.

This year, ELITE Solar placed particular emphasis on its domestic supply chain strategy. The company is working to expand its manufacturing footprint in the United States, bringing production closer to U.S. customers and supporting the growing demand for domestically manufactured solar products. At Booth N2212, visitors had the opportunity to explore ELITE Solar's product portfolio, including high-efficiency HJT modules and other photovoltaic solutions. The booth also hosted a presentation by Wood Mackenzie analysts on the evolving utility-scale solar development landscape, offering industry perspectives on the U.S. solar market.

ELITE Solar's global partnership with Real Madrid was another highlight of the exhibition. Roberto Carlos visited the company's booth, where he met with customers, partners, and attendees during a special meet-and-greet session. His appearance drew visitors to the booth and added to the excitement surrounding ELITE Solar's presence at RE+.

ELITE Solar was also recognized in Kiwa PVEL's 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard as one of only seven manufacturers to achieve Top Performer status across all eight test categories, with at least one qualifying bill of materials (BOM) in each category. A representative from Kiwa PVEL visited the ELITE Solar booth to present the recognition, highlighting the company's strong performance in independent module reliability testing.

To celebrate the occasion, ELITE Solar hosted a customer party, bringing together customers, partners, and industry colleagues for an evening of celebration and conversation. The gathering offered a chance to reconnect, celebrate the company's progress, and thank those who have been part of its growth.

As ELITE Solar continues to develop its U.S. manufacturing operations, RE+ 2026 provided an opportunity to share its progress, introduce its latest products, and connect with customers and partners across the American solar market.

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