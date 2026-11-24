Valona launches Deep Research Agent for competitive and market intelligence

The agent researches competitors and industries in advance, giving enterprise strategy and intelligence teams deeper, source-backed answers to complex market and competitor questions.

HELSINKI, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valona Intelligence has launched its Deep Research Agent, placing agentic research at the core of its competitive and market intelligence platform. The agent prepares and regularly refreshes analyses of competitor investments, industry developments and emerging risks.

Which competitors are adding capacity, and where? What do their investments and outlooks reveal about where the market is heading? Which risks are emerging? Answering these questions requires piecing together numerous sources, often across companies, markets and languages. When teams research the same questions independently, they risk duplicating work and reaching different conclusions from different sources.

The Valona Deep Research Agent builds on curated, continuously monitored industry intelligence, including specialist and local-language publications, company disclosures and structured company data. Unlike general-purpose AI research tools, where source selection can vary between investigations, Valona provides a consistent, industry-specific foundation for research. The agent uses this foundation to investigate recurring questions in advance and keeps that research current, so answers go deeper and every finding links to its source.

"Our customers' most important questions are rarely answered by one source or one search," said Stuart Reynish, Chief Product Officer at Valona Intelligence. "Our Deep Research Agent does the heavy lifting before the question is asked, drawing on sources selected for our customers' industries. When a strategy team asks where competitors are expanding or what is changing in its market, they can build on research that has already brought together the relevant evidence, rather than starting from scratch."

The agent's first research became available to customers on 30 October 2026. It addresses recurring questions such as where competitors are adding production capacity, what management teams expect from the market, how companies are performing financially, and which external risks and opportunities are shaping an industry. In the first two weeks, Valona's AI features drew on the new research and financial data more than 13,000 times.

Valona Deep Research Agent will continue expanding with new industry-specific analyses. Planned developments include direct customer access to the Deep Research Agent for investigations on demand, alongside agentic workflow automation for creating intelligence deliverables and managing ongoing market and competitor monitoring.

To see Valona Deep Research in action visit valonaintelligence.com.

About Valona Intelligence

Valona Intelligence is the competitive and market intelligence (C&MI) platform for global manufacturers navigating the world's most complex industries. Founded in 1999 and named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Competitive and Market Intelligence Platforms, Valona combines an agentic deep-research platform purpose-built for C&MI with analyst support from industry specialists. Valona helps strategy and intelligence teams at more than 500 global enterprises move from reacting to market and competitive change to anticipating it, with source-backed intelligence that supports strategic decisions on where to compete, where to grow and where to invest. Learn more at valonaintelligence.com.

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