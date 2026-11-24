DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 24-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 24/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 3.118% Guaranteed Notes due 24/01/2028; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each and debt-like XS3577731055 -- EUR1,000 thereafter) securities Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Notes due 13/11/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3476225084 -- securities Issuer Name: Thames 2026-1 S.à r.l. Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553985105 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553985287 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553985360 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553985444 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553985527 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553985873 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class G Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3553986095 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Class X Floating Rate Notes due 26/11/2035; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3553986178 -- multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: United Utilities Water Finance PLC 4.750% Notes due 24/11/2036, fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3577498085 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 450552 EQS News ID: 2440812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)