Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power has signed a basic agreement with Kansai University, Panasonic Holdings, Panasonic Environmental Engineering, and Kanden Energy Solution to demonstrate Panasonic's glass-based perovskite solar cells on a working building. Fourteen modules will be installed in the window frames of a building at the university's Takatsuki Muse Campus in Takatsuki, Japan's Osaka prefecture. The partners will collect and analyze generation data under real building and weather conditions, and use the trial to assess installation and operating methods. Kansai Electric will coordinate ...

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