DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEMD) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.1612 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1894967 CODE: LEMD ISIN: FR0010435297 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LEI Code: 969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 Sequence No.: 450563 EQS News ID: 2440976 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)