DJ Amundi Core MSCI ACWI Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI ACWI Swap UCITS ETF Acc (WIDE) Amundi Core MSCI ACWI Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI ACWI Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.6557 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23299000 CODE: WIDE ISIN: LU3405679278 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3405679278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WIDE LEI Code: 213800ZXY6J8RZQUNW35 Sequence No.: 450561 EQS News ID: 2440972 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)