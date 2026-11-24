DJ Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc (CEU2) Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 122.8986 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33639977 CODE: CEU2 ISIN: LU1437015735 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437015735 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CEU2 LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 450613 EQS News ID: 2441076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)