DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQL) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 299.0131 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22170 CODE: SGQL ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 450625 EQS News ID: 2441100 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)