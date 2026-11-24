DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc (TPHU) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 192.6425 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 206833 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 450633 EQS News ID: 2441116 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)