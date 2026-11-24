DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc (CP9G) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 740.6299 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60791 CODE: CP9G ISIN: LU1602145036 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CP9G LEI Code: 22210085PY3LW5RGLP55 Sequence No.: 450637 EQS News ID: 2441124 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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November 24, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)