DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFG) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.3296 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1214331 CODE: INFG ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 450636 EQS News ID: 2441122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)