DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL) Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Selection UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 41.8866 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28300183 CODE: ESGL ISIN: LU1940199711 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LEI Code: 5493003TSM6WSACG3290 Sequence No.: 450565 EQS News ID: 2440980 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)