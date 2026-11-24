Research across 15 enterprise codebases finds a context-engineered AI system used an organization's own approved code 92% of the time, against less than 60% for unmanaged AI coding tools, while one organization freed $882,000 in annual engineering capacity.

58% fewer engineering hours: One organization freed 5,600 hours of engineering capacity annually, valued at $882,000, by giving AI coding tools company context.

One organization freed 5,600 hours of engineering capacity annually, valued at $882,000, by giving AI coding tools company context. 92% built with the right company code: a context-engineered system used the organization's own approved software components 92% of the time, compared with 55% to 59% for unmanaged AI coding tools

a context-engineered system used the organization's own approved software components 92% of the time, compared with 55% to 59% for unmanaged AI coding tools 97% consistency: a context-engineered system gave the same answer 97% of the time across repeated runs, compared with 61% to 69% for unmanaged agents

Businesses using AI coding tools without knowledge of their existing systems and technical standards are paying a hidden bill in engineering time, as engineers spend thousands of hours correcting and rebuilding AI-written code, according to new research from DesignVerse.

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DesignVerse CEO Andrei Manolache

As AI coding becomes standard in large engineering teams, generating code is no longer the hard part. Making it fit existing systems is, and the cost shows up as rework, extra review, QA delays, and duplicated code that is rarely measured.

According to Qodo's 2026 State of AI Code Quality report, 90% of engineering leaders are confident reporting AI's impact to their board, but only 45% have evidence tracing AI activity to the code it produced.

Published today, The AI Coding Drift Report from DesignVerse examines 15 private enterprise codebases in sectors including aviation, banking, and defense. Each is a complex legacy system between 15 and 20 years old, containing more than one million lines of code.

In one enterprise case with legacy systems examined in the research, a year's work on a single product required an estimated 9,600 engineering hours without an enterprise context layer.

Introducing an enterprise context layer, which gives AI tools access to the organization's existing code, architecture, and technical standards, cut that total to 4,000 hours, a 58% reduction.

The 5,600 hours freed were valued at around $882,000. The figure represents engineering capacity, equivalent to about three engineers, that could be redirected to other work, rather than a direct reduction in staffing costs.

The research also compared two unmanaged AI coding agents with DesignVerse's context-engineered system, which gives AI access to relevant company knowledge, existing code, software architecture and technical requirements before it begins work.

The context-engineered system used the organization's own internal software components, rather than inventing them or substituting public alternatives, 92% of the time, compared with 55% to 59% for the unmanaged agents.

Andrei Manolache, CEO and co-founder of DesignVerse, said: "Businesses are investing heavily in AI coding tools because they expect to develop software faster and at lower cost.

"But there's a hidden bill that many aren't measuring: the time engineers spend checking, correcting, and rebuilding code that doesn't fit their existing systems.

"If companies are paying for AI to write code, only to pay their engineers to fix it afterwards, they need to ask some serious questions about the return on that investment."

The DesignVerse report also introduces an Engineering AI Drift Index, which measures how much information an AI coding agent has to read before producing code that can be accepted into existing systems.

Across the examined codebases, agents working without a dedicated context layer read a median of ten tokens, the units AI models use to process text, for every token of accepted code. In a separate measurement on one client's legacy system, the ratio reached 150 to one.

DesignVerse likens the problem to a skilled new hire with no handover, who has to read up before writing a line. An AI agent does the same on every task, and forgets what it learned between sessions.

The findings suggest that improving the information available to AI coding tools, rather than simply adopting more powerful models, could help businesses reduce engineering rework and make better use of their existing development resources.

The challenge is particularly acute in highly regulated industries, where AI-generated code must meet established security, operational, and regulatory requirements, and where mistakes can lead to expensive delays during testing and certification.

Manolache added: "The next challenge for enterprise AI isn't simply generating more code. It's generating code that fits the business.

"An AI coding tool needs to understand the systems it's working with, the company's architecture, its technical standards, and the rules it must follow. Without that context, businesses risk creating more work for their engineers rather than less."

DesignVerse's Engineering Context Layer provides AI development tools with governed access to an organization's existing codebase, architecture, business rules and technical standards, helping align generated software with established requirements and reduce unnecessary rework.

As well as benchmarking AI coding performance, the report sets out five practical recommendations for businesses seeking to reduce engineering rework:

Build a persistent context layer containing existing code, software architecture, technical standards, and project knowledge.

Give AI tools access only to the information relevant to each task, rather than requiring them to search through entire codebases.

Enforce technical standards as code is generated, rather than waiting for problems to be identified during review.

Maintain an audit trail showing which company information and standards were used to generate code.

Give a named individual responsibility for keeping the context layer accurate and up to date.

The full report, including its method, scoring rubric, and limitations, is available here (www.designverse.ai/resources/ai-coding-drift-report). It also sets out a two-week evaluation that any engineering team can run on its own codebase.

Businesses can estimate the potential cost of engineering rework using DesignVerse's Cost of Drift Calculator (designverse.ai/engineering-drift-calculator).

About DesignVerse

DesignVerse is an enterprise AI software company whose proprietary Engineering Context Layer helps organizations build software using their existing codebases, technical architecture, business rules, and internal standards.

Its technology enables product and engineering teams to work from shared organizational knowledge, helping businesses improve consistency, reduce rework, and maintain control over AI-assisted software development.

DesignVerse focuses on enterprises operating in complex and highly regulated sectors, including aviation, defense and financial services.

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Contacts:

For more information or interviews with Andrei Manolache, please contact:

Tim Reid

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+44 (0) 7720 414205