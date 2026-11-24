NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600:

S&P MidCap 400 constituent SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) will replace AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) will replace SharkNinja in the S&P MidCap 400, and Guardian Pharmacy Services Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) will replace Paycom Software in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. A consortium, including Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT Infrastructure, are acquiring AES in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) will replace Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Transocean is acquiring Valaris in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Tecnoglass Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) will replace MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Blackstone Infrastructure Portfolio Company and Safe Harbor are acquiring MarineMax in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Dec 1, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Transocean RIG Energy Dec 1, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Valaris VAL Energy Dec 1, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Tecnoglass Holdings TGLS Industrials Dec 1, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion MarineMax HZO Consumer Discretionary Dec 2, 2026 S&P 500 Addition SharkNinja SN Consumer Discretionary Dec 2, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion AES AES Utilities Dec 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Paycom Software PAYC Industrials Dec 2, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion SharkNinja SN Consumer Discretionary Dec 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Guardian Pharmacy Services GRDN Health Care Dec 2, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Paycom Software PAYC Industrials

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