Last call for founders: applications for INSEAD AI Venture Lab's AI Founder Sprint 2027 close on 1 December

The free, ten-week programme takes no equity and follows a first Sprint that brought together more than 500 founders from over 70 countries.

SINGAPORE and FONTAINEBLEAU, France and ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early-stage founders anywhere in the world have until 11.59 pm on 1 December to apply for the second edition of the INSEAD AI Venture Lab's Sprint. The programme runs online from 27 January to 2 April 2027 and is open to founders in any sector, whether or not they are building an AI product.

The 2027 Sprint builds on the Lab's first edition, held in 2025. That cohort brought together more than 500 founders from over 70 countries and ended with Demo Days in Singapore and Abu Dhabi, where 14 startups pitched.

The Lab was founded by INSEAD Strategy Professor Hyunjin Kim, who also chairs it. It studies how AI is changing the way companies are built and turns those findings into frameworks that founders use in the Sprint. Research by Kim and her co-authors found that firms that learn to reorganise around AI discover 44% more use cases, generate nearly twice the revenue, and need 40% less capital.

"AI is now helping founders build faster. But are they building something people actually want?" said Kim. "Whether they're building an AI startup or using AI to grow a business, what we're looking for are founders with a clear vision and the commitment to make it happen."

"Almost every founder now has access to the same AI tools," said Sean Lau, Lab Director of the INSEAD AI Venture Lab. "The difference is how they use them. In the Sprint, founders apply AI to the questions that decide whether a company gets ahead, such as which customers to serve, which problems are worth solving, and where AI creates real value."

Over ten weeks, founders take part in workshops, technical training, masterclasses, and fireside chats. Past speakers include Wharton professor Ethan Mollick, Gamma co-founder Grant Lee, and Blitzscaling co-author Chris Yeh. Founders receive mentoring from experts in AI and entrepreneurship and meet weekly in small peer groups run by a Community Lead. In week nine, VC Week, investors share fundraising insights and provide pitch feedback to selected startups. The Sprint ends with in-person Demo Days, where finalists pitch for non-dilutive prize money.

Founders also receive credits and discounts from the Lab's partners, including AWS, Google Cloud, OpenAI, and Stripe.

Doraid Seddiki, CEO and Chief Scientist of CoreVera-Tech, took part in the 2025 Sprint. "We turned weeks of complex enterprise software deployment into minutes, cutting execution times by over 90%," he said.

The Sprint is open to early-stage founders in any sector. Founders do not need an AI product or an INSEAD connection. The time commitment is two to five hours a week, so founders can continue running their businesses. Sessions are in English, scheduled with global time zones in mind, and recorded.

There is no fee and no equity is taken. Applications close on 1 December 2026 at 11:59 pm Singapore time (GMT+8). Selected founders will be notified by early January 2027.

Apply at https://venture-lab.ai/sprint2027

Links:

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Other press assets

Professor Kim's Sprint 2027 video

Professor Kim Bio | Headshot

Sean Lau Bio | Headshot

Media contact: Sean Lau, Lab Director, INSEAD AI Venture Lab, aiventurelab@insead.edu

About INSEAD AI Venture Lab

The INSEAD AI Venture Lab is a research lab that helps early-stage founders build better companies with AI. Founded and chaired by INSEAD Strategy Professor Hyunjin Kim, it studies how AI-native companies are built and turns that research into practical frameworks for founders. Its flagship program, the AI Founder Sprint, is free, fully virtual, and takes no equity. The Lab has hubs in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Fontainebleau, and San Francisco. Learn more at https://venture-lab.ai/sprint2027.

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