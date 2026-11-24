Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (FSE: 83W) (OTCQB: HNATF) (the "Company" or "Primary") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share exchange agreement dated November 23, 2026 (the "Share Exchange Agreement") among the Company, 1607578 B.C. Ltd. ("BC-Co") and the shareholders of BC-Co (the "Vendors") whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of BC-Co (the "Transaction"). BC-Co holds two mineral claim applications, known as the Hiren Creek Property, covering approximately 3,512 hectares north of Revelstoke in southeastern British Columbia, which are being processed under British Columbia's Mineral Claims Consultation Framework ("Hiren Creek" or the "Property").

About the Hiren Creek Property

The Hiren Creek Property consists of two adjoining mineral claim applications totalling approximately 3,512 hectares in the Revelstoke Mining Division of southeastern British Columbia. It lies about 15 kilometres northwest of Revelstoke in the Jordan River valley of the Monashee Mountains. The applications were filed through Mineral Titles Online and are being processed under British Columbia's Mineral Claims Consultation Framework. An application confers no right to explore until it is approved. Access is from Highway 1 by the Jordan-Hiren Forest Service Road, and the higher ground is reached by helicopter. The Property is at an early stage of exploration and is not known to have been drilled. Rare earth elements ("REE") and niobium are both on Canada's Critical Minerals List.

The Property is underlain by gneisses of the Monashee Complex on the southern flank of the Frenchman Cap dome. The ground was first staked in 2009 to follow up government regional stream-sediment anomalies in REE and niobium in the Hiren and Jordan drainages. Previous operators completed a two-day reconnaissance program in 2010, collecting 13 rock and 10 stream-sediment samples. In 2011 they flew a 292 line-kilometre helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey at 150-metre line spacing, collected further stream-sediment samples and completed two ground traverses (BC Assessment Reports 31950 and 32633). The claims later lapsed, and no further REE exploration on the Property is recorded in BC assessment reports.

Six rock samples from the 2011 program were analysed. Five grab samples from a ridge traverse south of Hiren Creek, four from granite gneiss outcrop and one from granite float, returned between 1,037 and 2,751 parts per million ("ppm") total rare earth elements ("TREE", the sum of lanthanum through lutetium, excluding yttrium). They also returned 193 to 616 ppm combined neodymium and praseodymium. The same five samples carried 152 to 967 ppm thorium, and the float sample returned the highest niobium value, 251 ppm. The sixth sample, from gneiss outcrop north of Hiren Creek, returned 4,319 ppm TREE, the highest TREE value returned in 2011. One of the 2010 rock samples returned more than 1,000 ppm TREE. Thirty-one stream-sediment samples from 2010 and 2011 averaged 549 ppm TREE. The highest, 1,727 ppm, came from a tributary east of the Jordan River that drains the southern margin of an airborne radiometric anomaly. The 2011 report described the rock results as anomalous but economically insignificant, and noted that the limited area sampled precluded a definitive assessment of the Property. The author also identified numerous radiometric anomalies, which have not been followed up on the ground.

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the mineralization on the Property. The results are historical. The samples were collected by previous operators and analysed by Acme Analytical Laboratories in Vancouver by lithium borate fusion with ICP-MS finish. The 2011 operator's protocol provided for one reference standard and one blank per 25 rock samples. The Company has not re-sampled or re-analysed any of the historical samples, and its Qualified Person has not verified the historical data; it should not be relied upon. There is no assurance that the applications will be approved or that future exploration will identify REE or niobium mineralization of economic interest.

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Share Exchange Agreement and upon closing of the Transaction, the Company will issue to the Vendors an aggregate of 3,100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to be allocated among the Vendors based on their pro rata shareholdings of BC-Co . The Company is relying on the prospectus exemption under Section 2.16 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in issuing the Consideration Shares. The Consideration Shares are not expected to be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. No finder's fee or commission is payable in connection with the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction contemplated by the Share Exchange Agreement is subject to a number of conditions including due diligence, the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and the satisfaction of all other closing conditions specified by the Share Exchange Agreement. The Transaction is an arm's length transaction for the purposes of the rules of the TSXV. The completion of the Transaction is not expected to result in the creation of any new insider or control person of the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Michael Longton, AIPG CPG #11958, VP Exploration of the Company, a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. As an officer of the Company, Mr. Longton is not independent of the Company for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. In 2026 the Company staked the Northumberland and Wallace projects in the Cumberland Basin of Nova Scotia and the Seagull North project in northwestern Ontario, and it holds additional natural hydrogen projects elsewhere in Canada and in the United States. Primary also holds an option to acquire a 75% interest in the Wicheeda North rare earth element project in British Columbia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the completion of the Transaction and the satisfaction of all necessary conditions under the Share Exchange Agreement, the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the Company's reliance on Section 2.16 of NI 45-106 to issue the Consideration Shares, that the Consideration Shares are not expected to be subject to a statutory hold period, that no finder's fee or commission will be paid in connection with the Transaction, the receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Transaction, the approval of the mineral claim applications comprising the Property, and future exploration of the Property.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company, BC-Co and the Vendors will satisfy all conditions under the Share Exchange Agreement and complete the Transaction, the Company will obtain TSXV acceptance of the Transaction, the mineral claim applications comprising the Property will be approved, the Company will have the funding and approvals required to explore the Property, the Company will be able to rely on Section 2.16 of NI 45-106 for the issuance of the Consideration Shares and that the Consideration Shares will not be subject to a statutory hold period.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that the Company, BC-Co and the Vendors will not complete the Transaction, that the Company may not be satisfied with the results of its due diligence, that the Company will not be able to issue the Consideration Shares in accordance with Section 2.16 of NI 45-106, that the Consideration Shares will be subject to restrictions or a hold period, that the mineral claim applications comprising the Property may not be approved or may be approved with conditions, that the historical results described in this news release may not be representative of the Property, that exploration of the Property may not identify mineralization of economic interest, the risks inherent in mineral exploration, including access, weather, permitting and the availability of financing, and that the TSXV may not accept the Transaction. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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