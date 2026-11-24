Three Women's Funds show investing in organisations trusted by their communities multiplies EU funding's impact: 121,382 people reached, 49 policies and laws influenced and, for 70% of organisations, their first access to EU funds.

SEE CHANGE, a three-year EU-funded project led by Calala Women's Fund, the Ecumenical Women's Initiative and the Mediterranean Women's Fund, has channelled approximately €1.81 million to 59 grassroots women's and feminist organisations across nine Southern and Eastern Europe countries, with grants of €10,000 €60,000.

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Groups SEE Change

Migrant and refugee women, Roma women, Black and Afro-descendant women, deaf women and survivors of trafficking often fall outside mainstream protection systems. SEE CHANGE channelled EU resources through Women's Funds to organisations rooted in and trusted by these communities, combining flexibility and proportionate accountability with accompaniment, capacity support and networks.

Of the 59 organisations, 52 (88%) directly supported survivors of gender-based violence. Grantees reached 121,382 people, 96.4% of them women. They delivered 479 awareness actions, 1,146 education and training activities and 226 publications or research outputs, and contributed to 49 local and national policies and laws.

Small grants also changed systems. In Rome, Amina's House, run by Lucha y Siesta, offered emergency accommodation within 24 48 hours to 76 women and 74 children over two years; the municipality has since recognised the need and plans a public call for such services. "A bed is not enough. Survivors need an immediate pathway from danger to safety, recovery and longer-term support," says Lucha y Siesta.

In Croatia, ROSA supported 75 women from 36 countries. Its proposal to recognise surrogacy as a form of exploitation under the Criminal Code's anti-trafficking article entered into force in November 2025.

"Do not leave women halfway. We have helped them leave violence; now we need continued support so they are not abandoned on the path to safety," says a supported organisations.

The consortium calls on the EU to keep funding accessible to small grassroots organisations through intermediary Women's Funds, preserve trust-based and flexible approaches, fund grants, accompaniment, capacity and networks, and give proven grassroots ecosystems multi-year continuity.

"Women facing violence need continuity of protection. The organisations they rely on need continuity too," the consortium concludes. Work continues through SEE BEYOND (2026-2029).

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Clàudia Arqués LF Channel

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