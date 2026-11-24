New agreement gives Kässbohrer customers access to ChargePoint charging solutions for electric snow groomers, fleets, facilities, and visitor EVs

Ski resorts can work with a single trusted partner to electrify operations from the vehicle depot to the parking lot

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility, today announced a strategic partnership with Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG, manufacturer of the world-leading PistenBully snow groomers, to support ski resorts across Europe and North America on their path toward electrification.

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Sustainable slope preparation: The all-electric Kässbohrer PistenBully 100 E alongside the ChargePoint Express Solo DC fast charging station.

Under the agreement, Kässbohrer will introduce its customers to ChargePoint's portfolio of charging solutions, software, and services. With these combined capabilities, ski resorts and indoor ski facilities gain an integrated charging ecosystem for snow groomers and their entire electric vehicle fleet.

"Electrification is reaching heavy-duty vehicles that operate under some of the toughest conditions anywhere," said John Saffrett, EVP and Managing Director, Europe at ChargePoint. "Kässbohrer is trusted by ski resorts and fleet operators around the world. Together, we're helping customers electrify entire operations, from snow groomers to public parking, while reducing emissions, improving energy management, and lowering operating costs."

Ski resorts are making electrification a strategic priority to reduce emissions, keep fuel costs under control, and achieve sustainability targets. At the same time, reliable charging infrastructure for visitors with electric vehicles is becoming an integral part of the guest experience.

"With the PistenBully 100 E, emission-free slope grooming has arrived on the mountain. But for it to function reliably and sustainably, the right infrastructure is essential. Only when vehicle and charging solution work together does a powerful machine become a system that operators can rely on day after day and night after night. That is precisely why we are partnering with ChargePoint, together creating the foundation for long-term operational efficiency and sustainability," said Tim Estelmann, Product Manager at Kässbohrer.

Well over half of the snow groomers sold worldwide each year come from Kässbohrer. Together with ChargePoint, which operates one of the world's largest charging platforms, Kässbohrer aims to simplify purchasing decisions and support ski resort and mountain operators with planning, implementation, and management, providing them with a reliable path toward electrification.

The partnership is effective immediately, giving ski resorts direct access to the joint offering.

About Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG

For nearly 60 years, Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG has been developing innovative vehicle solutions with passion and creativity for the most demanding applications, on the mountain and in the valley, on the beach, and in difficult terrain worldwide. As the global market leader in slope grooming and beach cleaning, the company stands for quality, efficiency, and sustainability. Development and manufacturing take place exclusively at the company's headquarters in southern Germany. A high-performance sales, service, and spare parts network ensures fast and reliable customer support in more than 110 countries around the globe and guarantees the high availability of vehicles in daily operation.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as a global leader in intelligent electrification and e-mobility since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint's extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to millions of charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 23 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation.

For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

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Contacts:

media@chargepoint.com

Amanda Lee

VP Corporate Marketing

Amanda.Lee@chargepoint.com

Patrick Lengenfelder

European Communications Manager

Patrick.Lengenfelder@chargepoint.com