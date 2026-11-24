Approval covers eligible children with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)

First authorisation outside Europe and the US for atidarsagene autotemcel, marketed as Libmeldy in Europe and Lenmeldy in the US

Orchard Therapeutics will work with partners Biopharma-mea and Cigalah to support commercialisation, distribution and the next steps needed for access

Orchard Therapeutics, a Kyowa Kirin company and a pioneer in haematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy, today announced that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has granted marketing authorisation for Libmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel) for eligible children with early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). See the "About Libmeldy" section for the full approved indication.

The decision marks the first authorisation for Libmeldyoutside Europe and the United States, extending the therapy's global regulatory footprint and creating an opportunity for eligible children in Saudi Arabia to access treatment. Libmeldy, known as Lenmeldy in the United States, is a one-time HSC gene therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of MLD.

MLD is a rare, inherited and life-threatening metabolic disease estimated in published literature to occur in approximately one in every 100,000 live births.i It causes progressive damage to the nervous system, leading to the loss of movement, speech and other essential functions, with a significant impact on affected children and their families.ii Because MLD can progress rapidly, timely diagnosis, specialist assessment and identification of potentially eligible patients are critical so that appropriate treatment options can be considered.

"Thirty years ago, the idea that we could treat a genetic disease using a patient's own cells felt like science fiction. Today, that science has become an approved treatment option for eligible children with MLD. Seeing Libmeldy authorised in Saudi Arabia is an important step in bringing this treatment closer to eligible children and families in the country, and in supporting the broader ambition to improve access to advanced and specialised healthcare", said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer, Orchard Therapeutics.

Advancing access in Saudi Arabia

With marketing authorisation now secured, Orchard Therapeutics will work with Cigalah and Biopharma-mea to support access to Libmeldy for eligible children with MLD in Saudi Arabia. Biopharma-mea will lead the commercialisation of Libmeldy in Saudi Arabia, with Cigalah managing distribution and logistics. They will also work with healthcare stakeholders to raise disease awareness and support timely diagnosis and identification of eligible patients.

"The SFDA approval of Libmeldy is an important milestone for children and families affected by MLD in Saudi Arabia", said Tamer Eissa General Manager, Biopharma-mea. "We are pleased to work with Orchard Therapeutics and Cigalah to support the availability of Libmeldy in the Kingdom, while helping to raise awareness of MLD and support timely diagnosis of eligible children. We look forward to helping bring this important treatment to children who may benefit."

"The SFDA authorisation of Libmeldy is an important milestone for those eligible with metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) and their families in Saudi Arabia. Our priority now is to ensure that families and healthcare professionals in the Kingdom are well supported as we work with our partners on the next steps required to enable access for eligible patients. This reflects Cigalah Healthcare's long-standing commitment to putting patients at the heart of what we do, in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 to advance healthcare in the Kingdom", said Yaser Yousuf Naghi, CEO, Cigalah.

About MLD

MLD is a rare, autosomal recessive, inherited lysosomal storage disorder, caused by a deficiency of arylsulfatase A (ARSA) enzyme. This leads to an accumulation of sulfatides in the brain and other areas of the body such as organs, including gallbladder and kidneys. Patients with MLD gradually lose the ability to move, talk, swallow, eat and see. In its late infantile form, mortality at five years from onset is estimated at 50 percent and 44 percent at 10 years for juvenile patients.iii, iv

About Libmeldy

Libmeldy is a one-time HSC gene therapy designed to address the underlying genetic cause of MLD. The treatment uses a patient's own blood stem cells, which are genetically modified outside the body to insert functional copies of the ARSA gene before being infused back into the patient. The therapy originated from a programme developed in partnership with the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy and was licensed by Orchard Therapeutics from GSK in 2018.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Libmeldy is indicated for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) characterised by biallelic mutations in the arylsulfatase A (ARSA) gene leading to a reduction of the ARSA enzymatic activity:

in children with the pre-symptomatic late infantile (PSLI) or pre-symptomatic early juvenile (PSEJ) forms

in children with the early symptomatic early juvenile (ESEJ) form, who still have the ability to walk independently and before the onset of cognitive decline.

Libmeldy is a prescription-only medicine and should be used in accordance with the SFDA-approved prescribing information.

Special warnings and precautions for use of Libmeldyrelate to the autologous nature of the product, the phase of the disease at time of treatment, the use as part of the treatment of mobilisation and myeloablative conditioning medicinal products, and include the risks of engraftment failure, prolonged cytopenia, delayed platelet engraftment, the theoretical risk of insertional oncogenesis and the potential occurrence of Anti-ARSA antibodies.

Please consult a healthcare professional for full safety information, contra-indications, special warnings and precautions for use and other prescribing details. To report any side effect in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contact the National Pharmacovigilance Centre (NPC): SFDA Call Center: 19999; E-mail: npc.drug@sfda.gov.sa; Website: https://ade.sfda.gov.sa/.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics, a Kyowa Kirin company, is a gene therapy company focused on ending the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases by discovering, developing, and commercialising new treatments that tap into the potential of HSC gene therapy. In this approach, a patient's own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinfused, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease with a single treatment.

Founded in 2015, Orchard's roots go back to some of the first research and clinical developments involving HSC gene therapy. Our team has played a central role in the evolution of this technology from a promising scientific idea to an approved treatment approach. Today, Orchard is advancing a portfolio of HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover novel medicines with life-changing value. As a global specialty pharmaceutical company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 75 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients affected by severe and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across our three regions: JAPAC, North America, and EMEA. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://kyowakirininternational.com/

About Cigalah

Cigalah Healthcare, headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, was established in 1987 and is a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare distributor serving Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. The company works with multinational, regional and local pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to support the availability of innovative medicines across the region. You can learn more about the business of Cigalah at: https://cigalah.com/

About Biopharma-mea

Biopharma-mea is a regional commercialisation platform that enables access to innovative specialty, rare disease and advanced therapies across the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Dubai since 2007, the company supports leading multinational biopharmaceutical partners across the full product lifecycle, from regulatory approval and market access to tender management, medical engagement, commercial growth and distribution. Backed by robust compliance, pharmacovigilance and digital capabilities, Biopharma-mea brings high-value treatments to patients with significant unmet medical needs. For more information, visit www.biopharma-mea.com.

References

i Söderholm HE et al. Pediatr Neurol. 2020;111:66-69. Gomez-Ospina N. In: GeneReviews [Internet]. Seattle, WA: University of Washington, Seattle; 1993-2023. Chang S et al. Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases. 2024.

ii Sevin C, et al. An international study of caregiver-reported burden and quality of life in metachromatic leukodystrophy. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2022;17:329. doi:10.1186/s13023-022-02501-8. An international study of caregiver-reported burden and quality of life in metachromatic leukodystrophy Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases Springer Nature Link

iii Biffi A et al. Clin Genet. 2008;74:349-357.

iv Lamichhane A, Cabrero FR. In: StatPearls. NCBI Bookshelf version. StatPearls Publishing; 2024. Accessed April 8, 2024. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK560744/

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Contacts:

Media: Orchard Therapeutics and Kyowa Kirin

Name: Sarah Whelan

Title: Comms Lead

Email: sarah.whelan@kyowakirin.com

Phone: (+44) 07778 320114

Name: Dr Iyad Salah Eqtefan

Title: Director, Medical, Regulatory Affairs RD, Cigalah

Email: iseqtefan@cigalah.com.sa

Phone: +966 12 614 8000

Name: Sherif Khalaf

Title: Senior Director, Business Development Digital Tx, Biopharma-mea

Email: info@biopharma-mea.com

Phone: +971 4871 7500

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