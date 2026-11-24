Trustpilot removed 7.8 million fake reviews in 2025 as AI raises the stakes for online trust

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpilot has published its latest Trust Report, documenting record platform growth and detailing the results of its safeguarding approach as AI agents are increasingly relying on online reviews when recommending what to buy. Trustpilot identified and removed 7.8 million fake reviews in 2025, 11% of all submissions that year.

The report comes as AI agents evolve into a common starting point for people looking for help with their buying decisions. Research commissioned by Trustpilot with Seer Interactive in 2026 found that the platform is the most frequently cited review website across four popular AI platforms1, at least twice as often as the most next cited, demonstrating the shift in buying journeys and the importance of ensuring that content is reliable for a growing audience.

The growth of agentic commerce makes the insights that Trustpilot surfaces even more valuable. Separate research commissioned by Trustpilot in 2026 found that 88% of respondents in the UK who use AI to research businesses, products and services said they would trust an AI summary based on independent review platforms, alongside 84% of respondents in Germany and Italy. By comparison, only 60% of UK respondents and 41% of German and Italian respondents would trust a summary based on social media2.

The more people rely on reviews to make decisions, the more it matters that those reviews are genuine. AI is making buying decisions simpler, but it's also making it cheaper and easier for bad actors to try new tactics. The Trust Report sets out how Trustpilot's technology and specialist teams adapt as those tactics evolve and as the platform grows, and the part the Trustpilot community plays in reporting suspicious content.

Key takeaways from this year's report include:

Record growth: 70 million reviews were submitted in 2025, 14% more than in 2024, with over 23 million people writing their first. That equates to 190,000 reviews each day on average. By the end of 2025, 398 million reviews had been submitted to Trustpilot.

70 million reviews were submitted in 2025, 14% more than in 2024, with over 23 million people writing their first. That equates to 190,000 reviews each day on average. By the end of 2025, 398 million reviews had been submitted to Trustpilot. Stronger safeguarding reflecting platform growth: 7.8 million fake reviews removed in 2025, 11% of reviews submitted, up from 4.5 million (7% of all submissions) in 2024, reflecting both platform growth and improved detection.

7.8 million fake reviews removed in 2025, 11% of reviews submitted, up from 4.5 million (7% of all submissions) in 2024, reflecting both platform growth and improved detection. Automated detection: 91% of identified fake reviews were removed by automated technology.

91% of identified fake reviews were removed by automated technology. Human in the loop: 9% of identified fake reviews removed by a team of over 200 specialists who complement automation to handle complex cases.

9% of identified fake reviews removed by a team of over 200 specialists who complement automation to handle complex cases. Increased consumer protection: 17,870 Consumer Alerts added in 2025, driven by new policies designed to provide consumers with additional information before they engage.

"Trustpilot's role in highlighting and protecting genuine voices has never been more important as our platform continues to inform AI agents," said Shazadi Stinton, Chief Trust Officer at Trustpilot. "Fake reviews are an industry-wide problem, and we don't always catch everything, but we are committed to always learning and improving. The Trust Report details how we continue to scale and improve our safeguarding approach by complementing technology with human expertise to help ensure the insight we surface through reviews is as valuable as possible."

To read the report, visit https://corporate.trustpilot.com/trust/trust-report-2026

Notes to editors

Previous Trust Reports (also referred to as Transparency Reports before 2025) are available at: https://corporate.trustpilot.com/trust/

The 2025 report referenced active reviews in the total submission figures. This year, the report uses submitted reviews.

Data related to Trustpilot reviews, moderation and enforcement actions is based on reviews and associated actions submitted between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2025 (inclusive).

1Analysis of 804,491 AI responses across 1,926 brands on 4 AI platforms to identify whether a review profile changed how often brands showed up in AI-generated responses, fielded by Seer Interactive in March 2026.

2Nationally representative online survey of UK consumers (n=504) and EU consumers (n=1001 combined sample of German and Italian respondents) that rely on reviews when shopping, fielded by FocalData in April 2026. The survey was designed to test how consumers see independent review platforms in relation to social media and other online platforms, and how much they rely on them when making purchasing decisions.

About Trustpilot

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple idea - that trust between people and businesses should be built on transparency, not guesswork. It is now the world's largest open customer feedback platform where people share their experiences and businesses respond in public. Home to more than 400 million reviews as of 2026, Trustpilot helps people make more informed decisions, while giving businesses the insights and tools to build trust, grow and improve. We apply clear rules to every review and every business, combining advanced technology with human expertise to protect the integrity of the platform. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Trustpilot operates globally with offices across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

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