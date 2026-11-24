Hims Brings Testosterone Care to the UK as Hims & Hers Accelerates International Growth

At-home blood collection and personalised treatment options give eligible men across the UK a simpler path to testosterone care

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), the leading global health and wellness platform, today announced the launch of testosterone care in the United Kingdom through its Hims brand. Clinically eligible men can now check their testosterone levels with a single blood sample collected at home and, where appropriate, access personalised oral and topical treatment options with ongoing support from UK-registered GPs. The launch brings one of the company's fastest-growing U.S. specialties to the UK and marks the latest step in its international expansion.

Low testosterone is more common among men in the UK than most may realise. In a major study led by researchers at the University of Manchester, around 1 in 7 men aged 40 to 79 in the UK and across Europe were found to have low testosterone levels. Symptoms such as a fading sex drive, constant tiredness, low mood or a thickening waistline are easy to put down to stress or getting older, and many men push through for years without finding out what's behind them. In a new survey of UK men commissioned by Hims, 68% of respondents said taboos about testosterone use are "strong" or "very strong." In the same survey, 78% of men said they are curious to know what their testosterone levels are, but only 21% have had a blood test to check them.

Men experiencing symptoms collect a single blood sample at home using the Tasso device, a pushbutton collector worn on the upper arm. Hims is the first platform in the UK to offer Testosterone treatments that can start from a single at-home blood sample, with no finger-pricking and no follow-up clinic visit. From there, the experience includes:

One sample, a fuller picture of health. Men collect one small sample at home and send it to our partner lab. From that sample, the lab tests a broad panel of biomarkers, so a GP can look at testosterone in the context of a man's wider health, not just a single number.

Men collect one small sample at home and send it to our partner lab. From that sample, the lab tests a broad panel of biomarkers, so a GP can look at testosterone in the context of a man's wider health, not just a single number. Reviewed by a UK-registered GP. Every customer completes a detailed medical questionnaire, and a GP reviews his symptoms, history and test results.

Every customer completes a detailed medical questionnaire, and a GP reviews his symptoms, history and test results. Personalised treatment, when it's needed. If treatment is clinically appropriate, a GP will put together a personalised plan that may include oral or topical treatment options tailored to the individual. Treatment is only prescribed after a clinical assessment and blood results, and only when a GP judges it appropriate.

If treatment is clinically appropriate, a GP will put together a personalised plan that may include oral or topical treatment options tailored to the individual. Treatment is only prescribed after a clinical assessment and blood results, and only when a GP judges it appropriate. Care that continues. Men on a treatment plan get follow-up testing, regular check-ins, and access to our clinical team, so their plan can be adjusted as results and symptoms change.

Men on a treatment plan get follow-up testing, regular check-ins, and access to our clinical team, so their plan can be adjusted as results and symptoms change. Keeping his own GP in the loop. With a customer's consent, results and treatment plans can be shared with his GP, so his health record stays complete.

"Over the course of my career, I've seen how inconvenience and stigma lead men to wait until small concerns become bigger ones," said Kultar Garcha, MD, Chief Medical Officer, UK and EMEA, Hims & Hers. "Testosterone is closely connected to a man's wider health, so checking it can be one of the first steps toward being more proactive about his overall wellbeing. Our goal is to make that step simple, with a UK-registered GP involved from the very first result."

Testosterone has been one of the company's strongest growth areas in the U.S. Just three quarters after launch, it was scaling faster than any specialty outside of weight loss.

"Men in the UK deserve care that fits around their lives, without long waits or the discomfort that can come with raising something personal face to face," said Tim Doyle, SVP of International

Operations, Hims & Hers. "Testosterone has quickly become one of our strongest specialties in the U.S., and we've built the UK experience on the same foundation: clinical rigour and testing, convenience and care that continues over time. As we grow internationally, the UK is a market where we see real demand for a more proactive approach to men's health."

The UK launch follows strong international momentum for Hims & Hers. In the third quarter of 2026, the company's international revenue more than quadrupled year over year to approximately £174 million, with the UK as a key driver of that growth. Since completing its acquisition of Eucalyptus in June 2026, the company has been expanding the Hims and Hers brands and its available categories to customers in the UK, Germany and Australia.

For more information, visit forhims.co.uk/testosterone.

Prescription and clinical eligibility required. Tasso, Tasso+ and the Tasso logo are trademarks of Tasso

Inc. Hims & Hers UK Limited is not affiliated with or endorsed by Tasso Inc. © 2026 Hims & Hers UK Limited

About Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

Hims & Hers is the leading health and wellness platform on a mission to help the world feel great through the power of better health. We believe how you feel in your body and mind transforms how you show up in life. That's why we're building a future where nothing stands in the way of harnessing this power. Hims & Hers normalizes health & wellness challenges, and innovates on their solutions, to make feeling happy and healthy easy to achieve. No two people are the same, so the company provides access to personalized care designed for results. For more information, please visit https:// www.hims.co.uk/ and www.forhers.co.uk/.

Media Contact details - hims@wordsandpixels.co; press@forhims.com

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