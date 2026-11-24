Press Release

Atos delivers a structured journey to digital sovereignty, leveraging Microsoft technology

A customer-driven sovereignty assessment that helps organizations accelerate innovation, reduce critical dependencies and move to execution across cloud, cyber, data and AI while retaining control, transparency and compliance

Paris, France - November 24, 2026 -Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, and a longstanding Microsoft partner, today announces an extension of its work with Microsoft to help public sector and regulated organizations define, implement and operate digital environments that meet their specific sovereignty, resilience and compliance requirements while supporting business priorities, innovation and AI adoption.

Atos' sovereignty framework supports a sovereignty-by-design vision and an advisory-led approach. It leverages a broad set of available solutions including the existing Microsoft platform capabilities for Europe, including the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud. Atos contributes comprehensive digital sovereignty expertise, from advisory and design led by its consulting arm, Atos Amplify, to cybersecure deployment and operations, supported by Eviden's hardware security module (HSM) and key management system (KMS). Microsoft adds its sovereign capabilities in Europe, including the Microsoft EU Data Boundary and advanced governance and security controls.

Aligned with customers' business objectives and priorities across resilience, security, autonomy and control, Atos supports customers in navigating the multiple sovereignty dimensions, data, technical, operational and legal, through a layered approach spanning foundations, controls and operational governance aligning with Microsoft technologies. Atos combines a sovereign assessment at workload level with a pragmatic and consistent roadmap across infrastructure, cybersecurity, data and AI, helping customers reduce critical dependencies, make informed trade-offs and scale innovation while retaining control, accountability and choice.

This enables customers to select the most appropriate sovereignty models, deploy them confidently, and adapt as needs evolve. Depending on business priorities, organizations can combine public cloud capabilities, ensuring data and processing remain within defined European boundaries with strong governance and control, with sovereign private cloud environments. The latter provide deeper isolation, including hybrid or air-gapped setups for highly sensitive or classified workloads. Customers can deploy sovereign environments at scale on Atos' network of sovereign data centers across Europe, operated where required by personnel holding national security clearances.

A tailored journey to digital sovereignty

Preserving customer choice



Organizations differ in how they define sovereignty, what regulations they face, and what operational constraints apply to each workload. Atos' approach is designed to expand options for customers, across a broad set of requirements and applicable technologies, including Microsoft platform capabilities. These contribute to solid foundations that help align innovation with sovereignty requirements, including governance capabilities and controls designed to support data residency, operational sovereignty and technical protection. These capabilities help organizations run critical applications and AI workloads within defined controls while strengthening transparency and compliance posture.

Assessing sovereignty readiness and pragmatic implementation choices



As part of this new Atos offering, Atos Amplify will lead sovereignty engagements starting with readiness and maturity assessments, workload-level classification and jurisdictional mapping. The goal is to establish a clear, risk-aligned sovereignty target for each workload, recognizing the solution is not one-size-fits-all, and that many organizations need different levels across the same enterprise.

Based on these diagnostics, Atos will deliver a pragmatic sovereignty roadmap and implementation plan, moving customers from strategy to execution across the full digital stack, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, data platforms and AI.

Protecting IT systems from evolving cyber threats



Atos embeds cybersecurity as the enforcement layer of sovereignty, combining services with sovereign cybersecurity products from its Eviden brand, whose cryptographic solutions allow customers to retain control over encryption keys and strengthen technical sovereignty across cloud environments.

Atos will leverage its sovereign managed detection and response capabilities, powered by Atos' sovereign MXDR solution for organizations requiring strict sovereignty and regulatory compliance. That model leverages Azure Lighthouse architecture to help ensure security data remains within the customer environment, combined with 24/7 monitoring by locally based teams.

Bringing sovereign AI to production



Atos Sovereign Agentic Studios build on AI capabilities to industrialize agentic AI at scale, combining Microsoft technology stack with Atos' sovereign operating model for orchestration, governance and security. Together, they enable organizations to deploy autonomous AI agents in production environments while ensuring full control over data, models and decision-making, in line with stringent regulatory and sovereignty requirements.

Michael Kollar, Atos Group digital sovereignty leader and head of Cloud & Modern Infrastructure and Digital Workplace, said: "Sovereignty is not a one-size-fits-all decision, each customer's journey and requirements will vary. At Atos we work with each of our customers to develop their own unique journey to make sure customers can move from strategy to execution to operations without trading control for flexibility. As a leading global systems integrator, we bring depth across infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, and AI, and we combine it with the capabilities available through Microsoft to give customers something rare: genuine freedom of choice. You pick the sovereignty model that fits each workload today, and you retain the ability to change it tomorrow - no dead ends, no lock-in."

Didier Ongena, Microsoft vice president and global Public Sector leader, Microsoft, said: "Sovereignty is an organizational risk, discussed at board-level. Driven by business priorities, each customer will have their own sovereignty roadmap to ensure control over their data, operations and technology. Ensuring a strong, demonstrable and sustainable sovereignty posture requires going deep into details and consistency in the design. We welcome the extensive expertise of Atos to help our customers define their unique detailed sovereign posture, progress in their sovereign journey, and implement pragmatic control across the IT stack, leveraging the appropriate solutions across all Microsoft platforms and technologies."

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About Atos

Atos is the Atos Group brand dedicated to AI-powered, secure, end-to-end digital services. Atos designs, develops, and operates critical digital environments that drive performance, resilience and sovereignty, helping public and private organizations worldwide retain control over their data and infrastructures, while meeting regulatory requirements.

With more than 51,000 employees serving over 4,500 clients across 54 countries, Atos helps modernize core IT systems, accelerate cloud and data transformation, strengthen cybersecurity, and deliver secure digital workplace environments to support its clients, its employees and society. Atos also provides consulting and advisory services through its Atos Amplify brand.

A trusted partner in operating complex and mission-critical environments, Atos supports organizations across highly regulated and sovereign contexts.

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 53,000 employees and annual revenue of c. €7.2 billion, operating in 54 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products and systems. European number one in cybersecurity and a leader in cloud, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos Group is listed on Euronext Paris.

Press contact

Isabelle Grangé | isabelle.grange@atosgroup.com | Phone: +33 (0) 6 64 56 74 88

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